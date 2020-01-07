Enter the Gungeon Sequel Exit the Gungeon Coming to PlayStation 4 This Year

Enter the Gungeon is a beloved twin stick roguelite that took the world by storm when it launched in 2016, and has appeared on many best-of lists. The sport obtained a sequel final 12 months with Exit the Gungeon, albeit it was launched as an Apple Arcade unique. Fortunately, followers of the sport gained’t have to attend for much longer, as plans are to convey Exit the Gungeon to PC and consoles in “early 2020.”

Not like the unique’s top-down twin-stick bullet hell gameplay, Exit the Gungeon is a 2D sidescrolling shooter. The sport has you on an elevator that’s consistently transferring upwards, requiring you to dodge bullets whereas avoiding falling. Your objective: get out of the gungeon earlier than the place collapses. Exit the Gungeon was one among Apple Arcade’s launch titles, initially releasing September 19th, 2019.

Along with Exit the Gungeon’s console debut, Devolver is presently engaged on an arcade spin-off referred to as Enter the Gungeon: Home of the Gundead. As a substitute of being a twin-stick shooter, Home of the Gundead is a light-gun sport styled after the beloved Home of the Useless collection. Whereas there are not any plans to convey Home of the Gundead to consoles, it’s nonetheless fairly neat to see somebody growing an arcade sport on occasion. And there’s all the time the likelihood somebody might make it a VR actuality.

Whereas Enter the Gungeon was a giant success, the plan was initially to make a giant paid growth pack for the sport. The growth pack was finally canceled attributable to how tough it was to work on the unique sport, and a need to work on new initiatives, however a free replace was put out as a substitute. The ultimate free replace contained two new playable characters, a brand new boss, new weapons, and extra. It additionally included a brand new issue mode and the flexibility to pet canines, which is relatively essential and wanted by all video games.