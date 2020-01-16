Entha Manchivaadavuraa Day 2 Collection – Entha Manchivaadavuraa 2nd Day Box Office Collections | Kalyan Ram, Mehreen Pirzada

Entha Manchivaadavuraa was launched on 15th January 2020 has earned round 15 Cr on its first day. Listed here are the second-day collections of Entha Manchivaadavuraa. Entha Manchivaadavuraa is anticipated to gather round 10 Cr on its second day.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa is anticipated to earn 50 Cr by the tip of this week. The movie acquired 2 holidays with a weekend which might make the collections higher. The movie acquired round three.5 Cr in AP/TG itself.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa is the final movie that acquired launched within the Tollywood business for the competition season after Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo. Entha Manchivaadavuraa is an Indian Telugu language household drama movie written and directed by Vegesna Satish and acquired Produced by Umesh Gupta and Subash Gupta.

The movie stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Mehreen Pirzada, Suhasini Maniratnam in essential roles. Gopi Sundar has given background rating for this movie, Raj Thota has executed cinematography and the movie acquired edited by Tammiraju.

The movie acquired a complete occupancy of round 26.35% on Thursday, 16th January 2020. The movie is getting a average response in areas like Nizamabad, Warangal, Chennai whereas in areas like Hyderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada the movie is getting higher collections.

The director Vegesna Satish’s movie Satamanam Bhavathi was launched throughout the identical Sankranthi competition three years again which was a blockbuster. However his subsequent work Srinivasa Kalyanam didn’t do effectively on the box-office. Later, with Entha Manchivaadavuraa, he’s once more again to the success observe.