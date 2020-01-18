Entha Manchivaadavuraa Day 3 Collection – Entha Manchivaadavuraa 3rd Day Box Office Collections | Kalyan Ram, Mehreen Pirzada

Kalyan Ram’s Entha Manchivaadavuraa is a Telugu language household drama movie written and directed by Satish Vegsna which was produced by Subhash Gupta and Umesh Gupta below the manufacturing firms of Aditya Music. The film is a remake of the Gujarati Language movie named Oxygen. The film was theatrically launched on 15th January 2020. The movie’s title is taken from an eponymous tune of the movie Nammina Bantu.

It was fastened to launch on 15 which might be the of completion for this Sankranthi Season with different motion pictures releasing earlier this week. The film stars Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada within the lead roles. The film has collected four.20 Cr on its day 1 and a couple of.50 Cr on its day 2. Listed below are the Day three collections of the movie.

The film is anticipated to earn an revenue of two.zero Cr on its day three. The Web Indian Collections of the movie on day 2 are round 6.7 Cr and the Gross assortment is round eight Cr. The film’s day 2 abroad assortment is round zero.5 Cr and Worldwide Assortment is round eight.5 Cr.

The Unique Gujarati model of the movie has a great speak after its launch and in addition it has a good run. The film’s launch coincided with Sankranthi which might assist it to earn revenue on the box-office. The movie is anticipated to run by having a good revenue each day due to many huge releases in Telugu.

The viewers had an awesome Sankranthi Season this 12 months with good motion pictures like Sarileru Neekevvaru on 11th, Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo on 12th and adopted by Entha Manchivadavuraa. All of the movies have tasted success with incomes good collections on the box-office.