Entha Manchivaadavuraa movie review: Here is what critics and audience say about Kalyan Ram film

Director Satish Vegesna’s Telugu film Entha Manchivaadavuraa that includes Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada within the lead roles, has acquired combined evaluation and score from the critics and viewers.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa is a romantic motion drama movie, which is an official remake of the Gujarati movie Oxygen. Subhash Gupta and Umesh Gupta have produced the film underneath the banner Aditya Music. The flick has acquired a U certificates from the censor board and its runtime is 2.24 hours.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa story: Balu (Kalyan Ram) loses his mother and father at a really younger age and all his family members go away him alone in life. Upset with this, he begins an emotion provider enterprise together with his good friend (Mehreen). He will get into deep bother that includes a sand mafia kingpin (Rajeev Kanakala). How Balu solves all his issues and retains his life going varieties the remainder of the story.

Evaluation: Entha Manchivadauraa is an emotional drama with some good household moments. The primary half is nice and entertaining. However the second half goes for a toss because the proceedings get sidetrack. Some comedy retains the viewers engaged at common intervals. Nevertheless, the sluggish tempo and routine narration spoil the temper, say the critics and viewers.

Efficiency: Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada have delivered good performances and their chemistry is nice. Vennela Kishore’s comedy is aid for viewers. Sarath Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Vijayakumar, Rajeev Kanakala, Suhasini, Pavitra Lokesh, Praveen and Prabhas Sreenu have additionally performed justice to their roles, say the critics and viewers.

Technical: Entha Manchivadauraa has respectable manufacturing values and music, background rating, picturisaton, motion and dialogues are the sights on the technical entrance, add the critics and viewers.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa film evaluation: We carry some viewers and critics’ verdict and score shared on Twitter and film portals. Scroll all the way down to see them.

123telugu Ranking: 2.75

Entha Manchivadauraa is an emotional drama with an excellent level and a few respectable household moments. It’s the second half which fits for a toss because the proceedings get sidetrack. Kalyan Ram’s position, Vennela Kishore’s comedy are the fundamental property and retains the viewers engaged at common intervals. However the sluggish tempo and routine narration spoil the temper. Not that the movie is unhealthy however there usually are not many thrilling moments within the movie which makes it only a satisfactory and routine watch this Sankranthi.

#Enthamanchivadavuraa 1st halfStarting lo feelings suppliers ante set avvadu anukunna,however 2 scenes tarvata i felt that is present society and chala mandi valla relations premaku duramavutunnaru,however i actually deeply linked with that idea ♥️ Properly executed @NANDAMURIKALYAN

Sudden.. Superb first half… Preliminary 20 minutes had been sluggish however later half was very properly directed.. Good story line.. Matured efficiency from @NANDAMURIKALYAN #Enthamanchivadavuraa