Environment Canada pays $195,000 for mistaken raid on B.C. business: Report

A mistaken raid on a family-run enterprise in British Columbia has price Atmosphere Canada $195,000.

The out-of-court settlement was made weeks earlier than a November 2019 court docket date, based on Blacklock’s Reporter.

“The defendants, or some of them, knowingly, carelessly and with gross negligence exceeded the scope of their lawful powers of investigation, seizure and detention,” attorneys for Gohar’s Taxidermy Inc. of Vancouver wrote in paperwork filed within the Supreme Court docket of British Columbia.

In 2013, RCMP and wildlife officers raided the enterprise and accused the homeowners of importing two polar bear pelts from Quebec throughout interprovincial boundaries and not using a native allow.

The authorities couldn’t discover the pelts.

Gohar Qazilbash was arrested and accused of breaching the Wild Animal And Plant Safety And Regulation Of Worldwide And Interprovincial Commerce Act. He confronted a $2-million wonderful and 5 years’ imprisonment.

Qazilbash was additionally charged with improper storage of firearms beneath the Prison Code, based on court docket information.

Atmosphere Canada dropped the case two years later.

“The plaintiffs were forced to breach existing contracts for the sale of inventory items and were required to return numerous deposits to purchasers,” one court docket submission mentioned. “The plaintiffs continue to feel the effects of the detention and the charges. Their customers continue to worry about doing business with them.”

Attorneys for the corporate additionally instructed the court docket that items seized within the raid had been returned “irreparably harmed” or by accident destroyed.

In accordance with B.C. Supreme Court docket filings, Gohar’s Taxidermy by no means acquired an apology for the wrongful raid.

Atmosphere Canada agreed to the settlement after attempting to have the civil lawsuit dismissed.