Environmentalist Chris Packham urges people to consider having fewer children

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Printed: 06:14 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:16 EST, 21 January 2020

Environmentalist Chris Packham is urging folks to think about having fewer youngsters as a result of rising inhabitants and consumption is damaging the planet.

He raised his issues on at this time’s Good Morning Britain as he appeared to debate his new documentary 7.7billion Folks and Counting.

‘Our mission is to get folks to consider the affect of our human inhabitants,’ he advised the present.

Pictured: Chris Packham in his new documentary ‘7.7billion Folks and Counting’ wherein he warns of the affect human consumption is having on the planet

‘We are just asking a very important question – “what effect is this enormous burgeoning population having on the world?” In my lifetime that population has doubled – in Sir David Attenborough’s it’s trebled.’

He warned that consumption is ‘placing rising stress on the setting’ as he praised local weather Greta Thunberg who spoke at Davos at this time.

He advised Piers Morgan and Sussana Reid that he was not telling folks to cease having youngsters, however wished folks to think about the dimensions of their households.

His phrases divided viewers on social media, with some saying he’s delusional and others popping out in assist of him.

Twitter consumer @gracelaurent_ wrote: ‘Chris Packham on #GMB about cease having youngsters to save lots of the planet. Must say I truly agree with him about this. Could not dream bringing a toddler into this world at the moment when there’s a lot hate internationally to not point out fixed local weather emergencies #UnpopularOpinion.’

Nicholas Salter tweeted: ‘#GMB Chris Packham is true. We additionally want to permit euthanasia for many who really feel dangerous about, and want to decrease, their carbon footprint and not have vital social or financial worth #ClimateCrisis.’

Ami Jepson mentioned: ‘Cease having children to save lots of the planet… these persons are deluded #GMB.’