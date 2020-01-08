Envoys From 17 Nations To Visit Kashmir Today, Meet Lieutenant Governor

The envoys would first be taken to Srinagar after which later to Jammu (Representational)

Envoys of a number of international locations, together with the US, will probably be a part of a 17-member delegation which is able to undertake a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir starting right now. A notable exception could be international locations from the European Union. The envoys from the European Union mentioned they didn’t desire a “guided tour” of Jammu and Kashmir, sources from Europe had advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

Parliamentarians from the European Union had visited Jammu and Kashmir in October; three months after the centre had scrapped provisions of Article 370 of the Structure and splitting the state into two Union Territories. This time nonetheless, the envoys mentioned it was too brief a discover to go to, in accordance with authorities sources.

The international locations which is able to participate within the go to this time embody the US, Vietnam, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Guyana, Brazil, Nigeria, Niger, Argentina Philippines, Norway, Morocco, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru.

The envoys would first be taken to Srinagar after which later to Jammu to satisfy the Union Territory’s Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and different officers.

“In Srinagar they would be taken to Badami Bagh where army would be briefed about security situation and then they would be meeting some civil society people including kashmir based journalists too,” a senior authorities functionary advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

Diplomats from Australia and several other Gulf nations, who have been anticipated to go, have dropped out attributable to what they referred to as “scheduling” causes.

The confinement of Kashmir’s political leaders and the ban on web, which have run into the sixth month, are among the many restrictions which have raised considerations overseas. A number of nations and the US Home of Representatives have referred to the matter.

It’s to allay these considerations that the federal government organized for this new two-day go to, house ministry sources advised HEARALPUBLICIST.