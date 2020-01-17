Enzo Amore & Tama Tonga Can’t Figure Out Which Charity To Fight For

Enzo Amore and Tama Tonga don’t get alongside. Now Tonga is keen to combat NZO for charity, however the followers get to select.

Amore may not have acquired the message that followers get to select the charity. He despatched out a heartfelt message the place he declared that he will likely be combating Tama Tonga for Coronary heart Assist.

Wrestlers then, now: #despair #habit & #suicide. I’m blessed. I like life & dwell it passionately. However I’ve seen the strongest lose this battle it’s actual. The charity I’d prefer to characterize within the ring @Tama_Tonga is @heartsupport

Tama Tonga shortly shot again a comment to Enzo Amore. He informed Amore to “shut the fuq up” earlier than reminding Amore of the principles.

SHUT.THE. FUQ. UP.

I stated the followers select the charity, not you you MORON.

We’ll need to see if these two ever work out the specifics a couple of match. It is going to be fascinating how they go about selecting the charity as a result of it’s less than them.