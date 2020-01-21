Enzo Amore Turned Down $25 Grand To Wrestle Tama Tonga

Enzo Amore and Tama Tonga may do battle ultimately, but it surely must be the way in which NZO needs it to occur.

The previous WWE Celebrity just lately reduce a promo on Tama Tonga. He claimed that they each know Amore was provided $25,000 to wrestle the GOD member. He turned it down.

Amore went to to clarify that he’s turning down Josh Barnett’s invitation to wrestle Tama Tonga at Bloodsport III. As an alternative, NZO needs to do issues his approach.

“I don’t work for nobody. You and I both know, I got offered $25 grand for this match and I turned it down. Now, you wanna turn around and give the bag to charity? Touche. If you google ‘real one,’ my face pops up. I’m the realest guy in the room and that ain’t a work, that’s a shoot. Josh Barnett, thank you so much for offering me your platform at Bloodsport, maybe for a more worthy opponent. But we talking about practice. We talking about Tama Tonga. If we’re really gonna do this thing for charity, it won’t be on anyone’s platform. I called the venue directly, that you’re going to be at on April 2. They’re going to give my brand a ring, a venue, a referee, tickets, and any money that I raise, it’s going towards depression and suicide prevention. But make no mistake about it, the biggest charity I’m doing here is for Haku. Doing something nobody else could do for him, and that’s make one of his sons famous.”

We’ll should see if these two will ever actually get within the ring with one another. We are able to solely think about that loads of individuals could be curious to take a look at that match.

Even when this match by no means actually occurs that was nonetheless a reasonably good promo from Enzo Amore. He nonetheless has the present of gab and you’ll test it out beneath or click on right here.

