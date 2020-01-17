Epic Fam Jam: Meet and Greet TikTok stars Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur at India’s biggest fan festival

Each fan’s dream is to satisfy their favourite stars. Epic Fam Jam provides you the chance to satisfy the most important stars of Instagram and TikTok. This present day can be further particular as it is possible for you to to satisfy them, speak to them and even watch them carry out reside. That is the primary time that such an occasion can be organized for these stellar performers of the millennial technology. A few of them have extra followers than the most important Bollywood stars. You’re given the chance at Epic Fam Jam to guide a ticket and meet your favourite influencers and even higher collaborate with them. You get an opportunity to satisfy Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Awez-Nagma, Siddharth-Avneet and Teentigada’s Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey and Bhavin Bhanushali.

5 The reason why it’s important to be there!

1. Meet & collaborate with Largest Web Stars

at Epic Fam Jam, you may as properly guide a ticket to satisfy and collaborate with widespread influencers with the likes of Group 07’s Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Awez-Nagma, Siddharth-Avneet, Vishal Pandey in addition to Bhavin Bhanushali.

2. Epic Fam Jam will characteristic a Reside Live performance by 50 Viral Artists

This can be a as soon as in a life time alternative on the reside live performance of the Epic Fam Jam the place you get to witness first hand the performances by a line of digital stars and well-known rock stars like Gajendra Verma (of “Tera Ghata” fame), viral sensation Shraddha Sharma, Emmy Award-nominated dance group Kings United, and plenty of extra. It will likely be hosted by the vivacious Sahil Khattar. The present serves you three hours of trustworthy leisure with over 50 viral artists who will showcase their distinctive music and dance sequences.

three. Develop into the Subsequent TikTok and Instagram Sensation

Epic Fam Jam is the appropriate place so that you can be if you’re a content material creator. It will likely be held at JioWorld Backyard in Mumbai. The competition will give widespread in addition to budding influences the chance to be on the proper place on the proper time to create viral content material. It may very well be quirky movies or collabs. You’re additionally given the chance to attend fan chat session which can be performed by India’s main content material creators. These will share their hacks to enjoyable movies and professional tricks to pattern. There can be a great deal of spots to create the epic selfie and boomerangs. Head over to create enjoyable movies with your pals.

four. Tons of installations by Instagram the chance to be on the Cowl of Rolling Stone India

There’s a particular house for each fan at Epic Fam Jam. Followers can indulge themselves within the engagement zones and get mesmerized by the superb installations by Instagram. Get an opportunity to be part of a meet and greet and win free tickets to passes to probably the most superb after celebration, all it’s important to do is add your content material and share with the hashtag #BornOnInstagram. The lifelong dream of being on cowl will come true at Epic Fam Jam. Flip your goals into actuality on the set up of Rolling Stone India.



If that was not ok to set your vibe, widespread Web portal Miss Malini would be the Positivity Half at Epic Fam Jam. Radio Metropolis and MTV India, the official radio and broadcast companions, respectively will guarantee all of the motion from competition is captured.

5. Hang around with the Web superstars at Epic After Get together

Epic After Get together is the unique bash of Epic Fam Jam the place India’s largest digital superstars will hang around with their largest tremendous followers. That is the primary time followers will get the prospect to be private with their favourite Instagram and TikTok stars.