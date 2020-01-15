EPL FREE KICKS: It’s bottom’s up after a busy holiday period

The time across the holidays is often one to take a step again, spend time with household and get a little bit rest carried out away from work. Besides in the event you’re within the Premier League.

Since our earlier column, Premier League groups have performed at the least 5 video games every within the span of three weeks. That’s 4 league video games and one FA Cup match – plus the primary leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals for 4 groups.

Unsurprisingly, we’ve seen a ton of motion within the desk and none moreso than on the backside.

Two groups particularly – Southampton and Watford – made sharp rises up the desk. And these are two golf equipment that we had all however left for useless at factors of this season.

For the primary time this season, Watford is definitely out of the relegation zone. The Hornets are unbeaten in 5 video games with 4 wins and a draw. This comes after notching only one victory of their earlier 17 league matches.

Watford is a curious case. After making a run to the FA Cup and ending 11th within the league, issues have been trying up for the membership simply north of London. Now onto its third supervisor of the season, Nigel Pearson appears to have issues on observe. Whereas we’re not anticipating a midtable end once more, we must always see this facet protected from relegation at season’s finish.

The opposite squad that pulled up its laces and marched up the desk was Southampton.

In somewhat poetic vogue, the Saints bounced again to defeat Leicester Metropolis this weekend and transfer as much as 12th within the desk. The end result was a stark distinction from the 9-Zero trashing the Foxes delivered on the south coast earlier this season.

The person main the best way is Danny Ings, the oft-injured English striker who has lastly rekindled the shape he had with Burnley on its run to the Premier League.

Ings now has 14 objectives this season with 10 in his previous 11 video games. In all, he has failed to attain in 9 of Southampton’s 22 video games, however performed lower than a half in 5 of these contests.

Now flying with Ings, the Saints have gained 4 and drawn one of their previous 5 league matches and are nearer to a spot in Europe than relegation.

In fact, not each workforce may be so lucky. Norwich, the workforce which shocked Manchester Metropolis early this season, has only one win since then and is eight factors from security. Aston Villa and Bournemouth have hit great skids as nicely. And don’t low cost groups like Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion, and even David Moyes’ West Ham sinking into the muck.

There will not be a lot of a race on the prime of the desk, however there definitely is one on the backside.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

We’ve stated it earlier than and we’ll say it once more: Sergio Aguero is undoubtedly top-of-the-line gamers to ever play within the Premier League.

This weekend he solely additional cemented his legacy by scoring his 12th profession Premier League hat trick, tying him with Alan Shearer for the document. Kun now has 177 profession objectives, essentially the most by a foreign-born participant in Premier League historical past and ties him with Frank Lampard on the general record.

The Manchester Metropolis talisman, who turns 32 this summer time, might not be capable of catch Shearer’s 260 objectives earlier than his profession ends, nevertheless it’s not precisely unattainable.

Extra probably, we may see the Argentine end because the league’s second-best scorer, with solely Andy Cole (187) and Wayne Rooney (208) forward of him.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

What was West Ham’s Declan Rice speculated to do on that handball? There was no manner for him to keep away from a ball that was headed in the direction of his arm from close-range within the build-up to the aim. It’s a type of calls the place the spirit of the rule ought to be taken under consideration, however not can due to the rigidity of VAR … We’re not ones to magnify, however Manchester United’s Brandon Williams had the miss of the last decade in opposition to Norwich. The younger left again one way or the other put the ball over the wide-open web from actually a yard in entrance of it. That takes expertise … Lukasz Fabianski is again on the shelf, however there’s some excellent news for West Ham. The keeper injured the identical hip he had surgical procedure on earlier this season, however ought to miss just a few weeks as a substitute of months … The Ashley Younger period seems to be over at Manchester United. Now we wait and see which Italian membership, Inter Milan or Roma, needs him extra. By no means thought the growing older defender could be so in-demand … Max Meyer ought to really feel fortunate that he wasn’t severely damage by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s nasty-looking problem. The red-card-worthy foul seemed prefer it may have damaged the German’s ankle.

THE LAST WORD

Hope is operating on brief provide at Spurs and the sunshine on the finish of the tunnel is getting very dim.

Since squeaking by Wolves 2-1 on Dec. 15, every little thing has fallen aside for Tottenham.

Spurs have a document of 1-2-Three, together with a draw in opposition to lower-tier Middlesbrough within the FA Cup. Harry Kane is out till at the least April with a torn hamstring. Followers are already beginning to get disillusioned with Jose Mourinho. Christian Eriksen is on his manner out the door to Inter Milan.

This season has grow to be a catastrophe for a workforce that reached the Champions League closing final 12 months, however was finally in some poor kind for practically all of 2019.

Now, the issues are coming house to roost and we’ll simply need to see how affected person Mourinho may be.

Midfielder Gedson Fernandes is the primary reinforcement, on his manner from Benfica to bolster the midfield. However extra must be carried out. A brief-term alternative for Kane is much-needed, with the Particular One already speaking about his lack of choices at striker.

With Tottenham sitting eighth within the desk and its kind nearing all-time low, this is likely to be the hardest problem Mourinho has ever confronted.