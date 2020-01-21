Epstein victim says he kept a gun taped to bedpost in the Caribbean

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Extra particulars have emerged about how Jeffrey Epstein sexually trafficked ladies as younger as 11 to his non-public island within the Caribbean and the way he evaded legislation enforcement by ferrying them on jets and helicopters then holding them towards their will on the property.

Epstein’s property is being sued by the US Virgin Islands which needs to confiscate his island – Little St. James – which is valued at $86million.

The native authorities’s high prosecutor says Epstein flouted their legal guidelines to routinely deliver underage ladies there and abuse them. She filed a lawsuit final week and on Tuesday was interviewed by CBS This Morning about it together with one of many girls the late financier is claimed to have trafficked.

That girl insisted on having her id obscured. She revealed that Epstein held her towards her will in a bed room on the property the place he stored a gun taped to the bedpost.

She additionally stated he raped her in his workplace on St Thomas.

Pedophile island: Epstein’s Little St. James property the place he abused ladies as younger as 11 and 12, in accordance with a brand new lawsuit

One sufferer informed CBS that he stored her ‘trapped’ in his bed room on the island with a gun strapped to the bedpost

A brand new lawsuit alleges Jeffrey Epstein ran a conspiracy to visitors and abuse ladies showing to be as younger as 11 years outdated on his non-public island. We’re getting a more in-depth have a look at the secluded island and listening to a first-hand account from a type of alleged victims. @MolaReports: pic.twitter.com/5L3haCQsja — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 21, 2020

‘He raped me. He introduced me off the island to his workplace in St. Thomas and he truly raped me in his workplace.

‘He additionally trapped me in his bed room on the island the place he had a gun strapped to his bedpost. I could not depart.

‘The one technique of getting off the island was both helicopter or boat,’ she stated.

The pedophile died in August by hanging himself in his cell

She criticized the Caribbean islands’ native authorities for under now taking motion, saying: ‘I am truly fairly confused by it. Why now?

‘It has been just a little bit, it is late within the sport, and to me it is kind of final minute and, you understand, in the event that they knew about his you-know-what he was as much as then why did not they attempt to cease him earlier than?’

Epstein’s elaborate trafficking system was enabled by his wealth, Denise George, Lawyer Basic of the U.S. Virgin Islands, stated.

By shopping for a whole island to hold out the abuse on, he was in a position to maintain it hidden, she stated.

He introduced the ladies to the Caribbean on his personal planes then used his personal helicopters and boats to get them to the home.

‘He felt that he may mainly be protected. He may get away with it,’ George stated.

Epstein flew the ladies to St Thomas on non-public jets then used his personal fleet of boats and helicopters to get them to his distant island (proven)

She revealed that authorities tried no less than as soon as monitor the property to analyze however they had been blocked from coming into.

‘They had been stopped on the dock, and so they had been informed “No, this is as far as you can go because this is my private property, and I would not allow you to go in any further.”‘

As soon as the ladies had been on the island, there was no manner for them to flee.

Denise George, Lawyer Basic of the U.S. Virgin Islands filed a lawsuit towards his property final week

One girl informed in a lawsuit up to now that she tried to swim away as a result of she was so determined to be free however that she was hauled again to the shore.

‘Keep in mind, he owns a complete island.

‘So it wasn’t a scenario the place a baby or a younger girl would have the ability to simply break free and run down the road to the closest police station,’ George stated.

She resisted the criticism from Epstein’s sufferer that she authorities did nothing when he was alive, saying: ‘I can not communicate to what occurred up to now.

‘What I do know is that due to Epstein’s wealth and energy he was in a position to conceal loads of this,’ she stated.

The lawsuit towards his property is without doubt one of the dozens which have been filed.

The pedophile’s August suicide stays beneath investigation and the FBI continues to look into whether or not anybody who remains to be alive facilitated the abuse.