Epstein’s cell mate demands inquiry over missing security footage

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Printed: 08:07 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:04 EST, 14 January 2020

Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate has referred to as for an inquiry into the lacking safety footage from exterior the cell he shared with the intercourse legal.

It comes after federal prosecutors claimed surveillance video taken exterior of Epstein’s cell throughout his first alleged suicide try on the Manhattan Correctional Advanced was destroyed on account of a record-keeping error.

The misplaced footage was taken exterior of the cell that Epstein shared with accused quadruple assassin Nick Tartaglione on July 22-23, two weeks earlier than the intercourse legal’s loss of life in a distinct cell.

In court docket paperwork filed on Monday, Tartaglione’s lawyer requested for a listening to to look at ‘the circumstances’ of the video’s destruction.

Epstein was sharing a cell with accused quadruple assassin Nick Tartaglione (above), who allegedly rushed to help the intercourse predator when he tried to kill himself

An MCC cell block is seen above. Prosecutors say that footage from Epstein’s tier was by chance deleted after his first suicide try in late July

The papers requested the court docket to ‘conduct a listening to into how the video was destroyed, who was chargeable for its destruction, and why it was not preserved.’

Legal professional Bruce Barket added that the present official clarification as to why the tapes is ‘insufficient as it’s non-specific, unsworn and unattested.’

The lawyer wrote that the footage would have proven his shopper Tartaglione was performing ‘appropriately’ and rushed to assist Epstein, quashing rumors that the ex-cop had assaulted Epstein in any means.

Officers have mentioned that Epstein unsuccessfully tried to hold himself and that ex-cop Tartaglione intervened and referred to as for assist.

Prosecutors say that the hallway footage of the incident was deleted accidentally when jail staff by chance marked the fallacious digital camera’s footage for preservation.

‘The footage contained on the preserved video was for the proper date and time, however captured a distinct tier than the one the place Cell-1 was situated as a result of the preserved video didn’t present corrections officers responding to any of the cells seen on the video. After talking with MCC authorized counsel, the Authorities was knowledgeable that the MCC pc system listed a distinct, incorrect cell for Tartaglione,’ prosecutors wrote in a letter filed in Manhattan Federal Court docket.

Officers have mentioned that intercourse legal Jeffrey Epstein (pictured) unsuccessfully tried to hold himself and that ex-cop Tartaglione intervened and referred to as for assist

The letter mentioned that automated backup techniques additionally didn’t protect the footage.

‘The requested video not exists on the backup system and has not since at the very least August 2019 because of technical errors,’ the prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors have repeatedly waffled on whether or not or not the in a single day hallway footage from the evening of July 22 had been preserved.

Epstein died in a distinct cell, which he alone was assigned to, on August 10 in what the New York Metropolis medical expert dominated a suicide, although his attorneys dispute that discovering.

His loss of life, at age 66, got here a little bit over a month after he was arrested and charged with intercourse trafficking dozens of underage ladies as younger as 14 from at the very least 2002 to 2005.

Photos had been lately revealed that had been taken contained in the jail cell the place he died, displaying a number of nooses original from mattress sheets, drugs and electrical cords.

The images from contained in the cell additionally confirmed a number of prescription capsule bottles, a number of electrical cords and sufficient mattress sheets for a number of inmates dumped on the ground.

Pictures from inside his cell reveal that fragments of fabric had been discovered hanging from a window, whereas a big strip of bedding was additionally looped by way of a gap on the highest bunk mattress

A number of nooses original from the orange bedding had been discovered on the ground of Epstein’s cell

Dr Michael Baden, who was employed by Epstein’s brother to research the loss of life and was current throughout the post-mortem, mentioned there was no picture taken of the 66-year-old inside his cell.

He mentioned that with out that picture it was troublesome to find out Epstein’s explanation for loss of life and mentioned the official ruling was ‘untimely judgment’.

Dr Baden believes the forensic proof launched up to now in Epstein’s loss of life factors extra to homicide and strangulation quite than suicide.

He identified that the noose present in Epstein’s cell didn’t seem to have any blood on it regardless of the picture from his post-mortem displaying a wound round his neck.

Dr Baden mentioned the wound throughout Epstein’s neck was extra frequent with somebody who has been strangled with a wire as a substitute of a dangling.

He mentioned that in most hangings, it was frequent for the ligature to slip up in the direction of the jaw bone and never relaxation in the course of one’s neck.

He additionally pointed to the a number of fractures Epstein sustained in his neck.