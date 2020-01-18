“Equally About Rights And Duties”: Chief Justice On Citizenship

Chief Justice Sharad Bobde spoke on the convocation ceremony of a college in Nagpur. (File)

Nagpur:

Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Saturday stated that citizenship was not solely about individuals’s rights, but in addition about their duties in the direction of the society.

Talking at a college convocation in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the Chief Justice stated that some academic institutes have turn into “extremely commercially-minded” and that creating intelligence and character was the true aim of schooling.

“Today, education is proliferating. Unfortunately there are some institutes which have become extremely commercially-minded. I say this from my personal knowledge,” he stated.

“The most important question we should address is the purpose of university education. Universities are not about brick and mortar certainly. They aren’t supposed to function like assembly line of a production unit,” the Chief Justice continued.

On schooling, the Chief Justice stated, “Closely connected with idea of education is the idea of discipline and I understand that there is a growing resentment in some areas about the idea of discipline. But the word discipline does not mean what it has come to mean today. It is the state of mind in which one can learn endlessly any subject. Education is the state of mind for disciples and that state of mind is discipline,” he stated.

Analysis and pondering are vital and have to be undertaken within the final evaluation, he stated, including, “It is equally important, if not more, for the graduating students to realise what is expected from them by the society. It must be realised that in the society, interdependence is as important as independence.”

“A university degree gives tools to chisel one’s future. What one carves with these tools is the choice and wisdom of the craftsmen. Tools don’t chisel on their own, one needs to be guided by moral compass that resides within,” the Chief Justice added.

“You all have a responsibility to be an active citizen too and citizenship isn’t only about rights but it is equally about duties towards society,” he stated.