Eric Bischoff On If AEW Should Start Panicking About Ratings

AEW misplaced to NXT this week within the rankings. It was a tough loss to take as a result of WWE NXT defeated Dynamite in each key demographic together with the general viewership. This might have some followers nervous, however Eric Bischoff wouldn’t fear about it.

Whereas discussing the current rankings outcomes on 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff defined that AEW shouldn’t be panicking. It’s nonetheless price listening to.

“I wouldn’t panic if I was AEW. No, one week, even though it was a pretty big gap this time, I wouldn’t sweat that. I’d pay attention to it.” “If NXT or AEW’s numbers continue the trajectory that they’re on, this will be a war of attrition. This won’t be a war that is building things bigger like the Monday Night Wars did, this is just a war between AEW and the WWE C show that’s going to be determined by who can outlast the other until they start building an audience, because based on what I’ve seen, neither of them are building an audience. They’re, to one degree or another, they’re both losing an audience.”

2020 shall be a really fascinating yr for Wednesday nights. WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will proceed battling in the course of the week which may get far more fascinating earlier than it dies down.

Because of 411 Mania for the quote