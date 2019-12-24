Eric Bischoff Reveals If He Spoke To WWE About nWo Hall Of Fame Induction

The nWo can be inducted into the 2020 WWE Corridor Of Fame, however Eric Bischoff gained’t be included. Whereas talking with Wrestling Inc, Bischoff revealed whether or not WWE contacted him in regards to the ceremony.

Bischoff was simply fired by WWE from his function as Govt Director of SmackDown. He isn’t stunned that Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Corridor, and Sean Waltman are receiving their second WWE Corridor Of Fame rings. With regards to whether or not he was contacted about it, he was not.

“No. I was surprised they announced it this early as they usually announce it a little later in the year. But no, I haven’t spoken to anybody. I didn’t even know it until I read it online the next day,” revealed Bischoff.



There have been reportedly some inside WWE who have been a bit stunned that Eric Bischoff didn’t obtain an inclusion within the WWE Corridor Of Fame subsequent yr. We’ll should see if Eric Bischoff ever receives an induction at this level. It’s not occurring in 2020.