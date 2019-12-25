Eric Bischoff Squashes Old Story About Hulk Hogan Refusing To Put Over Legend

Hulk Hogan is the topic of many tales all through professional wrestling historical past. He has been part of a number of essential moments so it solely is smart. It seems that one story that has been going round for years simply isn’t true.

On a current episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff squashed a long-standing professional wrestling rumor. The legend goes that Hulk Hogan didn’t need to go to Korea for the 1995 Collision In Korea occasion. The story is that he didn’t need to lose to Antonio Inoki on the present. Inoki went on to wrestle Ric Aptitude as an alternative, however Eric Bischoff did his greatest to kill this time-tested rumor.

“No, there wasn’t a possibility. And I know a lot of fans and people that are students of the history of wrestling in general and Hogan in particular, want to believe that type of narrative because it’s been out there and it’s so prevalent. But, you know, Hogan had no problem job and for Billy Kidman on national television. So I don’t think that doing a job for Antonio Inoki in Pyongyang, North Korea, was really the issue.” “The issue really was [the] travel. And to this day. I mean, Hulk doesn’t like to travel. He’s never really liked traveling. He pretty much wrote that off back in 1994 when he left the WWE, because, for a variety of other reasons, but one of those was he just didn’t like being away from his kids and his home. So it really was despite the narrative and I know it’s so popular and ingrained in so many minds that it’ll never go away. But, you know, ‘jobbing to Inoki,’ and I have a hard time even saying it because it sounds so juvenile. But I understand the question. I’m not criticizing you for asking it, because it’s one that I think a lot of people probably believe, but it’s just not true.”

Hulk Hogan has put different performers over earlier than. He realizes what it takes to earn cash. He’s additionally inclined to guard his model. It looks like anybody who desires to proceed believing that Hulk Hogan didn’t need to compete towards Antonio Inoki wants to start out believing the alternative.

Due to Wrestle Zone for the quote