Eric Garcetti endorses Joe Biden for president

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who flirted with the thought of operating for president however skipped the 2020 marketing campaign, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination on Thursday.

Garcetti might be one in every of Biden’s highest-profile supporters in California’s March three main, however the endorsement is unlikely to have any sensible affect on the extremely aggressive race. Dianne Feinstein, the state’s senior U.S. senator, can also be supporting Biden.

“We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times,” Garcetti mentioned. “I know that from day one, he will heal our nation, repair our relationships abroad and get things done — and will be a true partner in solving the national homelessness crisis.”

Biden is a stable front-runner in nationwide polls of Democratic voters, however is in a tighter race for the lead in California, the place polls present Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts operating almost even with the previous vp. The 416 delegates at stake in California’s Tremendous Tuesday main are the most important prize of the marketing campaign for the celebration nomination.

Since Garcetti was first elected mayor in 2013, he has devoted a lot time to constructing a nationwide political community. He’s a member of the Democratic Nationwide Committee and vp of the Nationwide Convention of Democratic Mayors. The Occasions discovered he spent almost one-third of his time exterior California within the 12 months ending in September 2017, together with journeys to states with essential presidential contests, resembling Iowa and New Hampshire.

After virtually two years of weighing whether or not to make a bid for the White Home, Garcetti introduced at Metropolis Corridor a 12 months in the past that he wouldn’t run in 2020, saying, “This is what I am meant to do and this is where I want to be.”

Left unsaid was that the surge in homelessness on his watch would have posed an enormous problem in a presidential race. Tent encampments have sprouted citywide on freeway overpasses and underpasses and alongside sidewalks, alleys, seashores and river banks.

Garcetti, who was a California co-chair of Barack Obama’s 2008 marketing campaign, has longstanding ties with Biden, who was campaigning Thursday in Lengthy Seashore and plans to lift cash at fundraisers Thursday evening in Irvine and Friday in Hancock Park. Garcetti’s endorsement of Biden was first reported by the New York Occasions.

In 2015, Biden dined with Garcetti at Getty Home, the mayor’s official residence, after the 2 participated in a Los Angeles climate-change summit. In 2014, Biden joined Garcetti in selling a rise within the metropolis’s minimal wage.

“Democrats are blessed to have such an extraordinary field of candidates,” Garcetti mentioned in a press release Thursday, “but I will never forget what Joe Biden has done for my city and our nation.”