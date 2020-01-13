Erica Fernandes declares her love to a mystery man, opens up about her engagement

Erica FernandesInstagram

Erica Fernandes has been within the information for her rumoured affair together with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan. However the actress has now put all of the rumours to relaxation together with her current heartfelt submit on Instagram whereby she declared that she’s in love with somebody.

Posting a romantic image of holding arms, Erica was seen flaunting a diamond ring with letter ‘E’ scribbled on it. With this submit, she additionally clarified that she will not be engaged but with out revealing the identify of that particular particular person in her life.

“Once I’m with you , i act totally different , in a great way ofcourse. I at all times smile extra ☺️, i at all times snicker extra With you i can drop the pretend smile (if any) and placed on an actual one . I do not really feel damage or alone after I’m with you as a substitute i really feel protected and liked You are simple to speak to and also you take heed to me . I do not really feel unhappy round you and also you present me that you simply actually do care in-fact i can see that you simply’re not pretending. I actually recognize what you’ve got achieved and proceed to do .coz with you I am totally different I am blissful #us

p.s :- if thats what your considering then Nah not engaged,” Erica Fernandes wrote on Instagram whereas giving an perception into her personal life.

Erica’s submit quickly began going viral on social media and folks had been satisfied that the actress was hinting at her engagement. Nevertheless, Erica cleared the air that she was studying to open up a bit about her private life to her followers however with restricted info.

“When I put up the post, I didn’t think too much as honestly this was just a general post about my personal life and space. A lot of people think I am very secretive in certain aspects, but that is not true, as I prefer being more private about my personal life. So today I just thought of opening up a bit more to people so that they can know a little more information about my own space, but again not too much! So for now this small sneak peak is more than enough from my side,” Erica was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

As per the supply, Erica will not be relationship anybody from the trade. Her thriller man will not be from the leisure world and it stays to be seen if Erica would ever come out in open together with her love of her life within the days to come back.