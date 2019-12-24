News TV SHOWS

Erick Rowan’s Victim On WWE RAW Revealed

December 24, 2019
1 Min Read

Erick Rowan’s new gimmick appears to be carrying round a mysterious cage and defeating enhancement abilities. This week was no completely different.

Throughout RAW this week, Erick Rowan was fed yet one more enhancement expertise. He’s been on a giant profitable streak, however we haven’t come any nearer to determining what he’s lugging round in that cage.

Rowan’s enhancement expertise this week was Travis Horn aka “6 Star Booty” JT Power. He’s additionally a Black & Courageous Wrestling Academy graduate making him the third Black & Courageous graduate to compete on RAW final night time.

He provided Erick Rowan sweet canes, however he was nonetheless squashed.

Each Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy’s enhancement expertise opponents have been additionally Black & Courageous Wrestling Academy graduates. After all, that’s Seth Rollins’ wrestling college.



Growth goes the dynamite!

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment