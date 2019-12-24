Erick Rowan’s Victim On WWE RAW Revealed

Erick Rowan’s new gimmick appears to be carrying round a mysterious cage and defeating enhancement abilities. This week was no completely different.

Throughout RAW this week, Erick Rowan was fed yet one more enhancement expertise. He’s been on a giant profitable streak, however we haven’t come any nearer to determining what he’s lugging round in that cage.

Rowan’s enhancement expertise this week was Travis Horn aka “6 Star Booty” JT Power. He’s additionally a Black & Courageous Wrestling Academy graduate making him the third Black & Courageous graduate to compete on RAW final night time.

He provided Erick Rowan sweet canes, however he was nonetheless squashed.

Each Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy’s enhancement expertise opponents have been additionally Black & Courageous Wrestling Academy graduates. After all, that’s Seth Rollins’ wrestling college.