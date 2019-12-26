Erie father and son get visit from Lamborghini this holiday season

When Sterling and Xander Backus began the method of 3D printing a Lamborghini, they by no means thought the actual mannequin could be of their storage, not to mention out there for a check drive.

Lamborghini finds true followers of its autos yearly and creates movies of these individuals speaking about why the love the vehicles. This yr, the Italian firm discovered itself in Erie.

For nearly two years, the Backus household has been constructing a 3D printed model of an Aventador SV.

Simply earlier than the vacations, Sterling Backus – Xander’s dad – stated he received a shock telephone name.

“I found out (about the surprise) when I had a call with Lamborghini’s chief marketing officer,” Sterling Backus stated. “I was extremely nervous since I have been a fan of Lamborghini’s since I was a kid.”

Backus stated the corporate needed to create a video with them and would offer them a automobile to drive.

“After the phone call I had to pinch myself.” Sterling Backus stated.

Katia Bassi, Chief Advertising and marketing and Communication Officer of Automobili Lamborghini stated in an announcement the household’s ardour for the automobile earned them a featured spot in a video for 2019.

“Automobili Lamborghini is against any attempt at counterfeiting,” Bassi wrote. “However, a true story of such authentic passion deserves to be featured, which is why we chose to showcase Sterling and Xander’s project in our 2019 Christmas video.”

Per week earlier than Christmas, Sterling Backus took Xander out to the storage so they might head off to high school. To Xander’s shock, the automobile contained in the storage was not the 3D printed automobile, however a Lamborghini Aventador S.

“(Xander) was truly blown away,” Sterling Backus stated. “He had no idea we were doing a video with Lamborghini until that moment.”

The pair received to drive the automobile to Xander’s faculty, Flagstaff Constitution Faculty, the place they have been in a position to present numerous the scholars.

“The kids really enjoyed it and were able to take pictures with the car,” Sterling Backus stated.

The 2 started constructing their very own automobile virtually two years in the past once they received inspiration from a online game.

Xander requested his dad if they’d be capable of make their very own model of the automobile with a 3D printer they’ve of their storage, and purchase some components when obligatory.

Sterling Backus is a physicist who creates and designs lasers for universities and authorities businesses, and Xander is a sixth grader at Flagstaff.

The hope for the 3D printed automobile is to make use of it as a Science, Expertise, Engineering, Arts and Arithmetic undertaking. The pair hopes to have the ability to convey it to varsities throughout the state and educate youngsters about STEAM.

Sterling Backus stated he by no means dreamed one thing like this may occur from constructing the 3D printed automobile.

“Our hope was we would get word of mouth around, so we could eventually take it to schools, and do a presentation on the project,” he stated.

The household nonetheless is engaged on the automobile. Their journey will be adopted at fb.com/lasersterling.