Erik Underwood, former Colorado governor candidate, running for U.S. Senate

Erik Underwood, a Denver Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018, introduced Tuesday that he’s operating for U.S. Senate this yr.

Underwood, 40, is a former Republican and was a staffer for former U.S. Sen. George Voinovich, an Ohio Republican. He says his time in Washington confirmed him how you can get issues finished.

“I’m the only candidate who has ever worked in the United States Senate,” Underwood mentioned of the big Democratic discipline. “John Hickenlooper has never worked in the United States Senate. Andrew Romanoff has never worked in the United States Senate. I have.”

Underwood mentioned he considers the 2020 election to be a pivotal second in American historical past. He researched the opposite Democratic candidates searching for somebody to help however discovered them to be unsuitable.

“It’s a bunch of people who say, ‘Hey, I want to be a U.S. senator’ but don’t understand the job,” Underwood mentioned. He believes a lot of his fellow Democratic candidates lack plans to perform, and pay for, their coverage objectives.

Training is a prime challenge for Underwood. He says a nationwide lottery would fund free faculty training and scholar mortgage debt aid. He would fund a public choice for well being care with a pennies-per-trade tax on Wall Road transactions, he says. On the subject of weapons, Underwood helps red-flag legal guidelines, common background checks, and a ban on assault rifles.

“I’m going to the United States Senate to be a leader, not a follower,” Underwood mentioned. “You can expect to see me in leadership in the United States Senate.”