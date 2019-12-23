Escape to the Chateau: Dick and Angel’s festive decorations are branded ‘magical’ by viewers

Escape to the Chateau viewers branded Dick and Angel’s Christmas decorations ‘magical’ as they ready the Château de la Motte-Husson in France for the festive season.

In final night time’s episode of the Channel four present, Dick, 48, and Angel, 59, got down to create a conventional French Christmas with an beautiful menu and a few beautiful Christmas crafts – together with candy-cane wreaths and handmade Santa sacks.

And viewers had been fast to take to Twitter to reward the spectacular ending touches.



‘Christmas at Chateau Husson appears magical. Simply magical,’ enthused one, whereas a second praised: ‘Heat feeling inside. Your Château, my Château. Your love, my love! Heat fuzzy feeling inside! Love each other and revel in it! Life is just too brief to waste it!’

Inventive Angel set to work making handmade Santa sacks for Arthur and Dorothy’s presents – full with handmade pom poms (pictured)

Angel additionally had a serving to hand making the heart-themed candy-cane wreaths which had been displayed within the home windows of the chateau (pictured)

A 3rd added: ‘I’ve completely received the Christmas feels after watching #escapetothechateau. Dick and Angel are such an inspiration #missyoualready,’ whereas a fourth agreed:

‘Merry Christmas to everybody at #EscapeToTheChateau, to the amazingly inspirational couple and in fact to Arthur and Dorothy. You encourage me essentially the most and I actually admire you all. Such a gorgeous household. Have a beautiful Christmas.’

Every week, the programme follows the formidable pair as they renovate a 45-bedroom Château-de-la-Motte Husson in France, which they purchased in 2014 for £280,000.

However final night time they took a break from DIY to focus on getting their residence prepared for the upcoming festivities.

The garland for the staircase was created from herbs to offer off a ‘heavenly’ scent – and was completed off with a light-weight sprinkle of frost (pictured)

Impressed viewers took to Twitter and branded the completed look each ‘magical’ and ‘wonderful’ (pictured)

Amongst the festive thrives, Angel created candy-cane wreaths and Santa sacks for Arthur and Dorothy’s presents – full with handmade pom poms.

‘There’s one thing about making one thing at Christmas time that is totally different,’ she stated. ‘It is as a result of you recognize it may come out yearly. I simply like it. I like custom.’

She then created a leafy staircase association created from herbs that gave off a ‘heavenly’ scent, earlier than shifting onto the winter wonderland desk centrepiece.

‘You set the plates down first,’ she stated. ‘A number of these are actually, actually dried flowers that I received from the backyard. ‘They’ve nonetheless received quite a lot of appeal to them. I like them quite a bit.’

Angel then full the look with a light-weight sprinkle of frost, used previous books so as to add peak, whereas her assortment of deer helped to create a fascinating desk setting.

‘All people has been made just a little animal,’ she stated. ‘They’re very, very cute. They will take it away as a reminiscence.’

Following the ‘joyous’ episode, many expressed their disappointment that the much-loved collection had come to an finish.

‘So going to overlook #escapetothechateau. You guys are my escapism. I like the positivity and might do perspective,’ wrote one, whereas one other commented: ‘I shall so miss #escapetothechateau It’s simply such a complete love fest. Relentlessly optimistic, jolly and stuffed with laughter and kindness. Excellent Christmas viewing.’

Dick and Angel created a bûche de Noël – the French equal of a xmas log. Pictured collectively

Following the festive episode, one one who tuned in admitted: ‘I’ve completely received the Christmas feels after watching that’ (pictured)

In the meantime, different followers of the present had been eager to ship their Christmas needs to Dick, Angel and their household.

‘Aaaaahhh #escapetothechateau hit all of the Christmas feels tonight. @angeladoree & @dickstrawbridge – Merry Christmas to you all, wishing you essentially the most fantastic time,’ wrote one, whereas a second penned:

‘One other wonderful episode. Tears are flowing on the loveliness of the present and since it’s the final within the collection!! Can’t wait till the subsequent collection. Have an excellent Christmas Dick, Angel & household.’

A 3rd commented: ‘Nooooo can’t consider this stunning collection has completed..Sunday evenings have been absolute bliss. What am I going to do now? Thanks Dick and Angel.’