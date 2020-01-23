ESPN, snowboarders to honor Jake Burton in first X Games since his death

Jake Burton after a day of using in Vail on Jan. 10, 2008. (Scott Willoughby, Denver Put up file)

There shall be a void on the backside of the superpipe this weekend as X Video games Aspen is held for the primary time for the reason that loss of life of Jake Burton Carpenter. However anticipate the feelings to run as excessive because the rider above the deck.

The daddy of snowboarding, Burton, 65, died in November after a second battle with testicular most cancers. He was a staple because the X Video games grew from the late 1990s to the present it has turn into and Olympic sports activities it helped launch.

From his beginnings in a Vermont barn to the highest of the business, Burton’s legacy is plain. Riders from world wide joined the Burton crew, and this weekend they’ll honor him, some nonetheless with a heavy coronary heart.

When ESPN launches its on-air protection Thursday night time, the primary occasion is males’s snowboard superpipe beginning at eight p.m. Host Jack Mitrani, a former skilled boarder who has deep roots in Vermont, turned buddies with Burton and can do the tribute.

Learn the remainder on Aspen Occasions.

