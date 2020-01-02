Estate agent, 31, hailed a hero after stopping ‘bus blaze’

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Revealed: 10:24 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:26 EST, 2 January 2020

An property agent has been hailed a hero after pulling out in entrance of a bus filled with passengers to place out a fireplace he thought was threatening the engine.

Khurram Khan overtook the quantity six TM Journey bus in Sheffield, South Yorkshire on Saturday after recognizing sparks on the rear of the car.

After failing to get the drivers consideration, the 31-year-old property agent blocked the bus to be able to warn the motive force of the approaching hazard.

Khurram Khan noticed this small flame below a bus in Sheffield whereas driving his sister to work

The property agent, pictured, used a fireplace extinguisher to douse the attainable flames

He then instructed passengers on the bus to evacuate earlier than smashing open the hearth extinguisher on board and placing the sparking flames out.

Mr Khan mentioned passengers branded him a ‘hero’ for his fast pondering actions.

Talking right now, he revealed: ‘I used to be driving my sister to work and we had been simply speaking when abruptly the bus in entrance began sparking on the rear.

‘I attempted to alert the motive force by honking on the automotive however then needed to drive and overtake him to tug out in entrance and block his method.

‘I mentioned to the motive force “you are on fire” however he checked out me confused pondering I used to be saying he was on hearth. I stored saying “no the bus is on fire”.

‘He nonetheless did not take it severely so I parked the automotive and videoed when it caught hearth and flames began dripping. I seen the motive force hadn’t come out so I assumed “I have to do something”.’

Mr Khan, pictured, mentioned he needed to act as he was afraid somebody could be injured if the state of affairs deteriorated

Mr Khan mentioned he requested the passengers to go away the bus and used the on board hearth extinguisher put out the small flame.

He continued: ‘Everybody was coming as much as me after saying thanks very a lot and calling me a hero.

‘The engine’s on the again and the flames had been coming from virtually on the again within the center.

‘I assumed do I simply depart it for another person to do or do it myself. I wasn’t positive if the flames had been going to spark one thing else within the engine.

‘After that I simply went on my day. My sister was late for work due to it however we had been each advantageous with that.’

Mr Khan shared a video exhibiting the hearth sparking in the back of the bus and likewise whereas he used the extinguisher to place out the flames.

TM Journey right now mentioned their bus was sparking, and never on hearth.

David Boden, normal supervisor at TM Journey right now mentioned: ‘I’ve urgently investigated issues. There truly was no hearth on the bus.

‘What had occurred was wire had indifferent when the motive force went over a velocity hump and because the video reveals, there have been sparks coming from this, not hearth.

‘We thank Mr Khan for bringing this to the motive force’s consideration.’