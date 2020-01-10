Esther Mcvey in ‘class war’ with multi-millionaire Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick

By Jack Doyle Affiliate Editor For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 17:31 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:56 EST, 10 January 2020

Two Cupboard ministers are at loggerheads in a ‘class war’ over the Authorities’s coverage on housing.

The row entails multi-millionaire Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick and his deputy Esther McVey, who’s from a ‘blue collar’ background.

In current months there have been heated discussions within the division over how the Authorities must be spending its housing money – and which voters it must be focusing on.

Esther McVey is a former Barnardo’s baby from Liverpool who has argued for cash to enter extra council housing to assist the working-class voters who switched from Labour on the final election

It’s understood that Cambridge graduate Mr Jenrick, 38, a rising star in Westminster who has been an MP for simply six years, needs to prioritise conventional Tory insurance policies of serving to voters on to the housing ladder.

However he has clashed with Miss McVey, 52, a former Barnardo’s baby from Liverpool who has argued for cash to enter extra council housing to assist the working-class voters who switched from Labour on the final election.

The Conservative Celebration manifesto promised to each enhance residence possession and to extend the provision of social housing and inexpensive properties.

Mr Jenrick, who has been tipped as a future Tory chief, owns 4 properties together with his spouse, together with a £2.9million Westminster townhouse and a 17th century manor home in Herefordshire

A Whitehall supply mentioned: ‘It’s a tough dynamic. Jenrick needs to assist extra folks to purchase their very own properties, he needs the Authorities to deal with owner-occupation. However Esther says we must be constructing extra council and social housing. There’s no love misplaced there.’

The 2 ministers first labored collectively in 2015 when Miss McVey was Mr Jenrick’s boss within the Division for Work and Pensions.

She was employment minister and the recently-elected Mr Jenrick was her Parliamentary non-public secretary – a ‘bag carrier’ on the underside rung of the ministerial ladder.

Miss McVey misplaced her Wirral West seat within the election that yr however returned as MP for Tatton in 2017 and was promoted to Work and Pensions Secretary by Theresa Might.

She resigned after simply ten months over Brexit and was out of Cupboard earlier than new PM Boris Johnson made her housing minister final yr – underneath Mr Jenrick.

On the Tory celebration convention final yr Miss McVey revealed she spent the primary two years of her life as a Barnardo’s baby after being positioned in foster care by her mother and father.

She returned to her household – who owned a demolition enterprise – within the Liverpool suburb of West Derby and advised delegates her story gave the message that ‘anyone can succeed given the opportunity’.

Miss McVey learn legislation at Queen Mary College of London earlier than launching a media profession, presenting on kids’s TV and GMTV, then organising a enterprise coaching agency.

Mr Jenrick, who has been tipped as a future Tory chief, owns 4 properties together with his spouse, together with a £2.9million Westminster townhouse and a 17th century manor home in Herefordshire.

Born in Wolverhampton, Mr Jenrick learn historical past at St John’s Faculty Cambridge earlier than changing into a profitable company lawyer in London and Moscow, then a director at auctioneers Christie’s.

He was the youngest minister in Mrs Might’s authorities, as Exchequer Secretary, earlier than being appointed Housing Secretary by Mr Johnson.

Final night time a supply near Mr Jenrick denied any variations between the pair, saying they have been ‘on the same page’.

They added: ‘Rob and Esther have a good relationship. Rob has been clear he is very focused on home ownership and I think that’s the identical for Esther.’