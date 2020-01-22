January 22, 2020 | eight:18am

The estranged husband of a lacking Oregon girl was charged in her slaying — after investigators discovered “bodily tissue and blood” matching her DNA on a round noticed that he borrowed, in accordance with a brand new report.

Tiffany Marie Lazon, 37, of Albany, has been listed as a lacking particular person with the native police division since Jan. 9 — and her husband, Craig Lazon, 42, was charged together with her homicide on Tuesday, KATU 2 reported.

Authorities decided that Craig had borrowed a battery-operated noticed from a buddy and returned it a number of days later. “Bodily tissue and blood” matching Tiffany’s DNA appeared on the noticed throughout checks performed by the Oregon State Crime Lab, in accordance with the report.

Lazon was already in custody on second-degree animal neglect and second-degree animal abandonment prices, following an arrest final week associated to his spouse’s cat, investigators advised FOX 12.

The cat, found in a storage unit related to Craig, was turned over to Tiffany’s daughter, in accordance with the report.

Tiffany hadn’t been in contact together with her involved family since Dec. 27, in order that they requested authorities to conduct a welfare verify the night of Jan. eight.

Tiffany Lazon Fb

She wasn’t dwelling — and Craig advised investigators the next morning he didn’t know the place she was and that she could have moved to Washington.

However members of the family advised FOX 12 the again door of Tiffany’s dwelling was open and all of the lights had been on, which “just wasn’t like her.”

And he or she would by no means have left dwelling with out her automotive, pet cat or telephone, the family mentioned.

Craig was named an individual of curiosity within the case final week after investigators discovered no credible sightings of Tiffany, The Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

“Numerous search warrants have been served during the past five days providing further evidence and support that Tiffany Lazon is deceased,” the Albany Police Division mentioned in a information launch obtained by the paper.