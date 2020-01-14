Estranged wife Avantika Malik wants to get back to Imran Khan? Cryptic post hints so!

Imran Khan with householdOccasions Of India

It has virtually a number of months for the reason that information of the separation certainly one of our favorite Imran Khan and Avantika Malik made headlines. Ever since then, numerous theories and causes behind the fall-out have surfaced on social media. Whereas the true cause nonetheless stays unknown, Avantika’s newest cryptic publish hints at a potential patch-up.

It was Imran Khan’s 30th birthday on January 13, 2020. Avantika took to her Instagram deal with and shared a cryptic poem. “At my last moment. In that small space. Between right now and forever. There will be no fear or regret just one last ‘I love you’ sent from my soul to yours,” she wrote. The publish makes us imagine that regardless of the variations, Avantika nonetheless holds a soft-corner for her estranged husband Imran Khan.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malika separatedPinkvilla

Mom spills the beans

Avantika’s mom Vandana Malik had opened up in regards to the variations creeping in between the duo. “We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway,” she had informed In.com. When requested if there is a risk of divorce, she had shortly added, “Absolutely not.”

Imran Khan, Avantika MalikInstagram

Imran’s lack of labor the rationale?

Imran Khan’s lack of labor was cited as one of many causes behind the cut up. “Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It’s been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that’s it,” a supply was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

For the uninitiated, the separation rumours began doing the rounds after just a few reviews instructed that Avantika left her husband’s home with their daughter Imara and was staying together with her dad and mom. Imran and Avantika dated for eight years earlier than lastly tying the knot in 2011. They’ve an cute daughter Imara who was born in 2014.

Imran KhanVarinder Chawla

Imran’s weak look

Just a few days after the information of troubles in his marital life broke out, Imran Khan was noticed exterior his fitness center. Whereas Imran smiled for the paparazzi, netizens had been left frightened with the actor’s ‘weak’ and ‘frail’ look. Virtually unrecognisable within the image, Imran Khan appeared to have misplaced numerous weight and looking out a lot, a lot leaner than earlier. Wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and a cap, Imran’s look left his followers frightened.