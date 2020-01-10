Ethan Gruska – “Enough For Now” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Ethan Gruska, one-half the Belle Brigade and grandson of famed composer John Williams, is about to launch his second solo album. En Garde is out later this month, and in the present day he's sharing a brand new single from it known as “Enough For Now,” which options none aside from Phoebe Bridgers on background vocals.

“I worked with my co-producer Tony Berg and together we created this chugging, driving song. Phoebe Bridgers sang background vocals on it, and it's my favorite moment on there, “Gruska says. “That song felt the most poppy to me, but with Phoebe on it and Tchad Blake’s mix, it feels a little more jagged and unique. It has that irreverence I wanted, despite its sweetness. “

Hearken to “Enough For Now” under.

En Garde is out 1 / 24 by way of Warner Information. Pre-order it right here.