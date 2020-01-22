Ethiopian PM Responds to Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Complaint

Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian Prime Minister and the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, 2019 has made a suggestion to the US President Donald Trump that the latter should be directing his prize-related complaints to the Awards Committee based in Oslo, rather than voicing his opinion at public gatherings. The Ethiopian leader was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 for his exceptional work in cracking a peace deal between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 2018, and putting reforms back in motion in the African country. Although Great Thunberg missed out on the coveted prize this time, she’s definitely one of the contenders for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020.

Donald Trump’s Claim

Recently, Donald Trump made a comment at a rally conducted in Ohio on January 9 suggesting that he had made some deal with the Ethiopian Prime Minister and saved that country. Earlier in 2018, Abiy Ahmed apart from accepting a border ruling, had made a peace offer to Eritrea which was well received by Isaias Afwerki of the neighbouring country. As a result, both the nations were able to put behind a stand-off that had been going on for the past two decades.

Several analysts had talked about the role of foreign nations in making the reconciliation happen and bringing stability in the region. The Gulf States of United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were mentioned quite regularly, being important parties in making the deal work. Both these countries also awarded Gold Medals to Afwerki as well as Abiy for giving peace a chance.

Trump’s claim that he played a critical role in ‘saving a country’ has gone viral of late. During the Ohio rally he said that in fact he didn’t save one but two countries and the head of that country has received the Nobel Prize.

Abiy Ahmed’s Response

Responding to Donald Trump’s claim that he should have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize instead, Abiy told a group of journalists during a joint press conference with Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African President recently that he was unaware of the criteria used for selection of winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, and hence Donald Trump should be directing his complaints to the committee which makes that decision in Oslo, and not Ethiopia. He further stressed that he doesn’t work for the Nobel Peace Prize and is engaged in peace endeavours, which are very critical for the African region.

Which deal was Donald Trump actually talking about?

After the Donald Trump video went viral, many Ethiopians posted puzzled comments on social media portals, referring to the new peace deal with Eritrea. However, a senior Ethiopian official cleared the air by informing the Associated Press that the US leader must be referring to the escalating tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia owing to a massive dam which the latter has been building on the Nile River. Egypt has been very vocal all along that the dam will threaten water supply to their country, while Ethiopia has been terming it as critical for their development