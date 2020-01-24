EU chief Ursula von der Leyen formally signs the Brexit divorce deal

Britain took a large step in the direction of leaving the European Union on January 31 right now as Ursula von der Leyen formally signed the Brexit divorce deal.

The president of the European Fee endorsed the Withdrawal Settlement treaty struck between Britain and the bloc at a ceremony in Brussels this morning.

She was joined by the president of the European Council Charles Michel and chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

She tweeted: ‘Charles Michel and I’ve simply signed the Settlement on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU, opening the best way for its ratification by the European Parliament.’

Boris Johnson is predicted to signal the UK’s copy of the doc in Downing Avenue right now forward of a last vote within the European Parliament subsequent Wednesday.

The results of that vote is considered as a formality with the UK now assured to separate from the EU at 11pm on the final day of this month.

Ms von der Leyen’s signing of the treaty got here because it was claimed that Mr Johnson desires to strike a ‘trailblazing’ commerce take care of Japan by the autumn and earlier than offers are accomplished with the EU and US.

What occurs subsequent on Brexit? January 31: The UK will go away the EU at 11pm and enter right into a standstill transition interval. February: The EU will agree a negotiating mandate for commerce talks with the UK. Finish of February: Commerce talks between the 2 sides will begin. December 2020: The tip of the transition interval and the exhausting deadline for a commerce deal to be accomplished.

Downing Avenue reportedly believes fast deal is feasible with Tokyo which might present the EU and the remainder of the world that the UK is ‘able to go’.

Japan was initially chilly on the possibilities of the 2 sides doing a deal after Brexit however there has apparently been a change of coronary heart in Shinzo Abe’s administration.

The Solar reported that the Cupboard’s EU Exit Technique Committee met yesterday to debate the UK’s strategy to post-Brexit commerce talks.

A Whitehall supply informed the newspaper: ‘The PM may be very eager on the Japan deal now, and thinks we will use it as a little bit of a trailblazer.

‘It would present Brussels in addition to the remainder of the world we’re able to go.’

It got here because the EU continued to solid doubt on whether or not a complete future partnership settlement will be capable to be struck with the UK by the top of 2020.

Mark Rutte, the Dutch PM, informed Sky Information in Davos that he believed the probabilities had been ’50/50′.

Requested to price the chance of a full deal being accomplished by the top of the Brexit transition interval, he replied: ’50-50 as a result of a 12 months will not be very lengthy.

‘And if the UK is actually not keen to ask for an extension then we run the chance that we would get a cliff edge once more.’

The UK will go away the EU on January 31 and can then enter right into a standstill transition interval throughout which the 2 sides will attempt to hammer out a whole commerce deal.

Mr Johnson is adamant that he is not going to agree to increase the transition interval and that December 2020 have to be considered as a tough deadline.

Mark Rutte, the Dutch PM pictured in Davos, Switzerland yesterday, mentioned he believed the possibilities of a commerce deal being agreed by December 2020 had been ’50/50′

However the EU is deeply sceptical complete settlement on the long run partnership may be agreed so rapidly and has pushed for the deadline to be pushed again.

The Brexit deal lastly turned regulation yesterday as Mr Johnson’s European Union Withdrawal Settlement Invoice was given Royal Assent by the Queen, making it an Act of Parliament.

The laws was wanted to make sure there may be an orderly Brexit on the finish of the month.

Mr Johnson mentioned the profitable completion of the passage of the so-called WAB means the UK may now ‘transfer forwards’.

‘At occasions it felt like we’d by no means cross the Brexit end line, however we’ve accomplished it,’ he mentioned.

‘Now we will put the rancour and division of the previous three years behind us and concentrate on delivering a vivid, thrilling future – with higher hospitals and colleges, safer streets and alternative unfold to each nook of our nation.’