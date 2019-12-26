EU chief writes scathing ‘love letter’ to Britain about Brexit

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Printed: 05:21 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 05:21 EST, 26 December 2019

A prime EU official has written a scathing ‘love letter’ to Britain during which he criticises the ‘pointless harm’ brought on by Brexit.

Frans Timmermans mentioned Britain was ‘maybe much less distinctive and completely different than you suppose’ as he declared himself ‘deeply harm’ by the UK’s determination to give up the bloc.

The European Fee vice-president mentioned there was seemingly extra ‘harm’ to comply with after Britain leaves on January 31, which is now nearly sure following Boris Johnson’s election win.

However Britain would ‘all the time be welcome to return again,’ Timmermans wrote in his ‘love letter’ for the Guardian.

‘Love letter’: European Fee vice-president Frans Timmermans, pictured, declared himself ‘deeply harm’ by the UK’s determination to give up the EU

‘Was it essential to pressure the problem? Under no circumstances. However you probably did. And the unhappy factor is, I see it’s hurting you,’ mentioned Timmermans, a former Dutch overseas minister.

‘Within the course of a lot pointless harm has been achieved to you, and all of us. And I concern extra will comply with.

‘Fact be instructed, I felt deeply harm whenever you determined to depart. Three years later I’m simply unhappy member of our household desires to sever our ties.’

Within the letter Timmermans professed his ‘love for Britain’, recalling how he attended St George’s British Worldwide Faculty in Rome as a teen and appeared in a Gilbert and Sullivan manufacturing.

However he added: ‘I do know you consider your self to be distinctive and completely different. And naturally you’re in some ways, however maybe lower than you suppose.’

He mentioned Britain can be welcome to return, however that appears a distant prospect after the pro-Brexit Conservatives received a rampant election victory on December 12.

Campaigners for a second referendum conceded defeat after the snap election, during which the Tories received a majority of 80.

Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal has already handed its first stage in Parliament and is predicted to finish its passage within the New Yr.

Deadline: Brexit is now nearly sure to occur on January 31 after Boris Johnson (pictured) swept to victory on the December 12 common election

Professional-Stay events such because the Liberal Democrats have but to say whether or not they may marketing campaign for Britain to return to the EU fold.

The Scottish Nationwide Occasion, which backed a second referendum, now desires one other independence ballot in Scotland to maintain the nation within the EU.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has additionally beforehand indicated that Britain might reverse its determination to depart the bloc.

Timmermans was within the reckoning for the European Fee’s prime job in marathon EU talks earlier this yr, however misplaced out to Ursula von der Leyen.

The Dutchman had been the lead candidate of the Europe-wide Socialists & Democrats in Could’s European Parliament elections.

Timmermans’ alliance got here second to Manfred Weber’s centre-right bloc, however each lead candidates had been neglected by EU leaders.

The shadowy course of even drew criticism from earlier president Jean-Claude Juncker, who criticised it as ‘not very clear’.