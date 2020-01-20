EU could keep UK waiting until MARCH to start post-Brexit trade talks

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Brussels may make the UK wait till March to formally start post-Brexit commerce talks.

The European Fee stated at present that the bloc should first conform to a negotiating mandate and that may solely occur after Britain leaves on January 31.

The EU’s timeline is prone to anger and frustrate Boris Johnson who needs commerce talks to begin shortly and to be concluded by the top of 2020.

European Fee spokesman Eric Mamer was requested at present when negotiations are prone to start and he replied: ‘The fee can undertake its proposal for the negotiation directives solely as soon as the UK has truly withdrawn from the EU.

The European Fee at present stated the EU is probably not prepared to barter with the UK on the phrases of the longer term relationship till March

‘However then there may be nonetheless an institutional course of for these to be adopted by the (European) Council.

‘This we all know will take a while, which is why we’ve stated we’ll begin negotiations as shortly as we will, however it should definitely not be earlier than the top of February, starting of March.

‘This isn’t a slowing down or dashing up of the method. That is merely the character of the institutional course of and the consultations that have to happen earlier than the negotiation directives may be formally adopted.’

The UK will depart the EU at 11pm on January 31, coming into right into a standstill transition interval till the top of the yr.

Britain and the bloc will then use the transition interval to hammer out the phrases of their future relationship.

Mr Johnson is adamant that the transition interval is not going to be prolonged in any circumstances however Brussels believes there may be inadequate time to get every thing carried out by December.

The truth that the EU is probably not prepared to sit down down and negotiate till March will subsequently seemingly spark accusations of time losing from Brexiteers.

In the meantime, the European Fee additionally reiterated that the UK must settle for much less entry to the only market if it carries out its menace of diverging from EU-made guidelines after Brexit.

The Fee’s timeline for commerce talks is prone to frustrate Boris Johnson, pictured attending the UK Africa Funding Summit in London at present, as a result of the PM needs a commerce cope with the bloc to be agreed shortly and positively earlier than the top of 2020

Chancellor Sajid Javid informed companies over the weekend that they would want to ‘alter’ to now not being aligned with European commerce stipulations.

Mr Mamer stated: ‘We now have had this dialog a variety of instances and we’ve made our place very clear.

‘There’s a hyperlink between shifting away from EU laws and the diploma of entry that’s attainable into the only market.

‘That place has not modified. I believe each side have expressed their positions very clearly and, therefore, I’ve nothing so as to add to the feedback that have been made this weekend.’