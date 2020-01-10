EU Demands “Independent, Credible” Probe Into Ukrainian Plane Crash

The Ukrainian airline crash killed all 176 onboard the flight (File)

Brussels, Belgium:

The European Union on Friday demanded an “independent and credible” probe into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran which killed all 176 folks on board.

Britain and Canada — which misplaced 63 of its residents within the catastrophe — mentioned there was intelligence to recommend that Iranian air defences mistakenly shot down the Ukraine Worldwide Airways Boeing 737 with a missile. Tehran has denied the declare.

The EU mentioned that, thus far, there was “no conclusive evidence of what caused the incident”, which killed 10 Swedes, three Germans and three Britons.

“It is very important for us that the investigation that takes place happens through an independent and credible civil safety investigation conducted in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation rules,” European Fee spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker advised reporters.

The EU is able to give “any necessary assistance” to the probe, he added, however declined to reply straight when requested whether or not the bloc trusted Iran to hold out an impartial investigation.

The catastrophe unfolded simply hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles in direction of bases in Iraq housing US troops in retaliation for the January three US drone strike in Baghdad that killed a prime Iranian basic.

