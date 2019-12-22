EU President Ursula von der Leyen is accused of tampering evidence

By Mail International Service

Revealed: 17:31 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:35 EST, 22 December 2019

The brand new president of the EU Fee is embroiled in an evidence-tampering row after the contents of her cell phone have been deleted – regardless of requires her handy it in.

Ursula von der Leyen, who succeeded Jean-Claude Juncker, is a former defence minister in Angela Merkel’s authorities. She had the info on her official telephone deleted ‘for security reasons’, in response to the German defence ministry.

However livid MPs within the German parliament hit out on the ‘scandalous’ transfer, which passed off whereas she was underneath investigation for doling out tens of millions of euros on consultants for defence contracts. Parliamentarians accused the defence ministry of sabotaging their makes an attempt to research the offers.

They’ve decried the ‘annoying stalling tactics’ of the ministry, which revealed on Thursday that the telephone was wiped in August – regardless of investigators asking to see it for months.

The brand new president of the EU Fee Ursula von der Leyen is embroiled in an evidence-tampering row

It was wiped weeks after MPs had utilized to have it categorized as proof, in response to German newspaper Die Welt. Mrs von der Leyen, 61, gave tens of millions of euros of the defence finances to consultants as she sought to equipment out German troopers with new tools.

Germany’s Federal Audit Workplace mentioned the ministry gave big contracts to consultancy companies with out first opening them as much as opponents – or seeing if the offers have been good worth for cash.

This led to an inquiry, through which MPs gathered over four,00zero paperwork and questioned 30 folks over the affair. German MPs imagine the deleted telephone messages and knowledge could have revealed whether or not Mrs von der Leyen broke authorities guidelines by giving instruction with out leaving a paper path.

In an announcement, a defence ministry spokesman mentioned the division had ‘provided all the available documents that are subject to investigation’.