EU says it is ‘IMPOSSIBLE’ to strike a full post-Brexit trade deal with the UK by the end of 2020

The European Union’s commerce chief as we speak warned it will likely be inconceivable for the bloc and Britain to hammer out the entire particulars of their post-Brexit relationship by the tip of 2020.

Phil Hogan, the EU’s commerce commissioner, stated it was ‘simply not potential’ to finalise a complete commerce deal by December as he put Brussels on a collision course with Boris Johnson.

The UK will depart the EU on January 31 and can then enter right into a standstill transition interval when commerce talks will happen.

That transition interval is because of expire on the finish of December and Mr Johnson is adamant that he is not going to comply with an extension.

However Mr Hogan recommended it was ‘unwise’ to stay so rigidly to the deadline as he stated doing so would doubtless imply the UK and EU parting methods with some points nonetheless to be resolved.

The phrases of the Brexit divorce deal agreed by Mr Johnson with Brussels final yr dictate that the transition interval will be prolonged by as much as two years if either side agree.

A call on extension should be taken by the center of this yr however whereas the EU is open to pushing again the deadline, Mr Johnson has refused to countenance such a transfer.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Fee, met Mr Johnson for talks final week and concluded the UK’s need to deal with the tip of 2020 as a tough deadline meant either side should prioritise some points over others.

Mr Hogan stated as we speak that negotiators had been ‘definitely’ not going to have the ability to tie up all the pieces on the longer term relationship between the bloc and the UK within the present time-frame.

He stated: ‘Actually by the tip of the yr we aren’t going to get all the pieces that is within the 36-page doc on the longer term relationship agreed as a result of Prime Minister Johnson determined we’re going to have all the pieces concluded by the tip of the yr.

‘It is simply not potential. Particularly if we have now to decide concerning the transition by July 1.’

Mr Hogan, a former Irish minister and an ally of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, stated the EU was ‘open to recommendations’ on how greatest to handle the talks.

However he stated the ‘wisest factor’ to do can be to keep away from setting agency deadlines.

Mr Hogan stated: ‘I feel we have seen that placing ourselves into timelines in the previous few years haven’t been that useful, particularly in the best way it performed out within the Home of Commons.’

That remark is more likely to immediate anger in Quantity 10 provided that each the EU and UK agreed to the phrases of the transition interval within the divorce accord.

Mr Hogan made the feedback to former EU commerce commissioner Lord Mandelson at an occasion on the RSA in central London, the place he was showing on a video-link from Washington DC.

Within the US, Mr Hogan has been discussing transatlantic commerce with president Donald Trump’s representatives.