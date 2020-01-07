Euro 2020: How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream, dates, stadiums, how to get tickets

The 16th UEFA European Championships might be performed throughout 12 European international locations in 2020.

It’s the first time within the historical past of the match that will probably be unfold throughout the continent, in celebration of 60 years for the reason that inaugral European Championships.

RadioTimes has rounded up the whole lot it’s essential to know concerning the upcoming Euro 2020 match together with TV and stay stream data in addition to tickets.

Sport on TV 2019 calendar: Tips on how to watch the most important occasions LIVE on TV and on-line

When is Euro 2020?

The finals match will start on Friday 12th June 2020 and run till the ultimate on Sunday 12th July 2020.

The place is Euro 2020?

The match is unfold throughout 12 European nations for the primary time. For full particulars, take a look at our Euro 2020 stadium information additional down this web page.

Euro 2020 teams

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D (A)*

Group D: England, Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F: Play-off winner A (D)*, Portugal, France, Germany

* Play-off Winner A is allotted to Group F and Play-off Winner D to Group C. If Romania qualify as Path A winners, they may play in Group C and Play-off Winner D might be switched to Group F.

Euro 2020 fixtures

All occasions are UK time

Group stage

Friday 12th June

Match 1: Group A – Rome

Saturday 13th June

Match 2: Group A – Baku

Match three: Group B – Copenhagen

Match four: Group B – St Petersburg

Sunday 14th June

Match 5: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 6: Group C – Bucharest

Match 7: Group D – London

Monday 15th June

Match eight: Group D – Glasgow

Match 9: Group E – Bilbao

Match 10: Group E – Dublin

Tuesday 16th June

Match 11: Group F – Budapest

Match 12: Group F – Munich

Wednesday 17th June

Match 13: Group A – Baku

Match 14: Group A – Rome

Match 15: Group B – St Petersburg

Thursday 18th June

Match 16: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 17: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 18: Group C – Bucharest

Friday 19th June

Match 19: Group D – Glasgow

Match 20: Group D – London

Match 21: Group E – Dublin

Saturday 20th June

Match 22: Group E – Bilbao

Match 23: Group F – Budapest

Match 24: Group F – Munich

Sunday 21st June

Match 25: Group A – Baku

Match 26: Group A – Rome

Monday 22nd June

Match 27: Group B – Copenhagen

Match 28: Group B – St Petersburg

Match 29: Group C – Amsterdam

Match 30: Group C – Bucharest

Tuesday 23rd June

Match 31: Group D – Glasgow

Match 32: Group D – London

Wednesday 24th June

Match 33: Group E – Bilbao

Match 34: Group E – Dublin

Match 35: Group F – Budapest

Match 36: Group F – Munich

Spherical of 16

Saturday 27th June

Match 37: Group A winner v Group C runner-up – London

Match 38: Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up – Amsterdam

Sunday 28th June

Match 39: Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place – Bilbao

Match 40: Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – Budapest

Monday 29th June

Match 41: Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place – Bucharest

Match 42: Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up – Copenhagen

Tuesday 30th June

Match 43: Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place – Glasgow

Match 44: Group D winner v Group F runner-up – Dublin

Quarter-finals

Friday threerd July

Match 45: Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42 – St Petersburg (5:00pm)

Match 46: Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37 – Munich (eight:00pm)

Saturday 4th July

Match 47: Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38 – Baku (5:00pm)

Match 48: Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44 – Rome (eight:00pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday seventh July

Match 49: Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46 – London (eight:00pm)

Wednesday eighth July

Match 50: Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47- London (eight:00pm)

Closing

Sunday 12th July

Match 51: Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50 – London (eight:00pm)

Tips on how to watch Euro 2020 on TV and stay stream within the UK

Euro 2020 might be broadcast between BBC and ITV. Streaming might be obtainable on the BBC Sport web site, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Tips on how to take heed to Euro 2020 on radio

Additionally, you will be capable to take heed to radio protection of the championship on Talksport Radio.

Tips on how to purchase Euro 2020 tickets

Followers may apply for tickets on the UEFA Euro 2020 Ticket Portal, although the window is now closed and candidates are being knowledgeable whether or not or not they’ve been profitable.

Nonetheless, many tickets are more likely to go unclaimed and might be resold to the general public.

An official resale platform is anticipated to launch in 2020 permitting followers to cross on undesirable tickets, which means you’ll nonetheless get an opportunity to snap up a seat, however you’ll have to maneuver quick when the window arrives.

Euro 2020 stadiums

There are 12 host cities in all, throughout 12 international locations:

Rome (Stadio Olimpico)

Baku (Olympic Stadium)

Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)

Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)

Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)

Bucharest (Nationwide Enviornment)

London (Wembley Stadium)

Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)

Dublin (Dublin Enviornment)

Munich (Fußball Enviornment München)

Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)

Who gained Euro 2016?

Portugal gained the UEFA European Championship in 2016, once they beat France 1–zero on the closing within the Stade de France in Paris.