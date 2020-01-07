Euro 2020: How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream, dates, stadiums, how to get tickets

The 16th UEFA European Championships might be performed throughout 12 European international locations in 2020.
It’s the first time within the historical past of the match that will probably be unfold throughout the continent, in celebration of 60 years for the reason that inaugral European Championships.
RadioTimes has rounded up the whole lot it’s essential to know concerning the upcoming Euro 2020 match together with TV and stay stream data in addition to tickets.
When is Euro 2020?
The finals match will start on Friday 12th June 2020 and run till the ultimate on Sunday 12th July 2020.
The place is Euro 2020?
The match is unfold throughout 12 European nations for the primary time. For full particulars, take a look at our Euro 2020 stadium information additional down this web page.
Euro 2020 teams
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D (A)*
Group D: England, Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B
Group F: Play-off winner A (D)*, Portugal, France, Germany
* Play-off Winner A is allotted to Group F and Play-off Winner D to Group C. If Romania qualify as Path A winners, they may play in Group C and Play-off Winner D might be switched to Group F.
Euro 2020 fixtures
All occasions are UK time
Group stage
Friday 12th June
Match 1: Group A – Rome
Saturday 13th June
Match 2: Group A – Baku
Match three: Group B – Copenhagen
Match four: Group B – St Petersburg
Sunday 14th June
Match 5: Group C – Amsterdam
Match 6: Group C – Bucharest
Match 7: Group D – London
Monday 15th June
Match eight: Group D – Glasgow
Match 9: Group E – Bilbao
Match 10: Group E – Dublin
Tuesday 16th June
Match 11: Group F – Budapest
Match 12: Group F – Munich
Wednesday 17th June
Match 13: Group A – Baku
Match 14: Group A – Rome
Match 15: Group B – St Petersburg
Thursday 18th June
Match 16: Group B – Copenhagen
Match 17: Group C – Amsterdam
Match 18: Group C – Bucharest
Friday 19th June
Match 19: Group D – Glasgow
Match 20: Group D – London
Match 21: Group E – Dublin
Saturday 20th June
Match 22: Group E – Bilbao
Match 23: Group F – Budapest
Match 24: Group F – Munich
Sunday 21st June
Match 25: Group A – Baku
Match 26: Group A – Rome
Monday 22nd June
Match 27: Group B – Copenhagen
Match 28: Group B – St Petersburg
Match 29: Group C – Amsterdam
Match 30: Group C – Bucharest
Tuesday 23rd June
Match 31: Group D – Glasgow
Match 32: Group D – London
Wednesday 24th June
Match 33: Group E – Bilbao
Match 34: Group E – Dublin
Match 35: Group F – Budapest
Match 36: Group F – Munich
Spherical of 16
Saturday 27th June
Match 37: Group A winner v Group C runner-up – London
Match 38: Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up – Amsterdam
Sunday 28th June
Match 39: Group B winner v Group A/D/E/F third place – Bilbao
Match 40: Group C winner v Group 3D/E/F third place – Budapest
Monday 29th June
Match 41: Group F winner v Group A/B/C third place – Bucharest
Match 42: Group D runner-up v Group E runner-up – Copenhagen
Tuesday 30th June
Match 43: Group E winner v Group A/B/C/D third place – Glasgow
Match 44: Group D winner v Group F runner-up – Dublin
Quarter-finals
Friday threerd July
Match 45: Winner of match 41 v Winner of match 42 – St Petersburg (5:00pm)
Match 46: Winner of match 39 v Winner of match 37 – Munich (eight:00pm)
Saturday 4th July
Match 47: Winner of match 40 v Winner of match 38 – Baku (5:00pm)
Match 48: Winner of match 43 v Winner of match 44 – Rome (eight:00pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday seventh July
Match 49: Winner of match 45 v Winner of match 46 – London (eight:00pm)
Wednesday eighth July
Match 50: Winner of match 48 v Winner of match 47- London (eight:00pm)
Closing
Sunday 12th July
Match 51: Winner of match 49 v Winner of match 50 – London (eight:00pm)
Tips on how to watch Euro 2020 on TV and stay stream within the UK
Euro 2020 might be broadcast between BBC and ITV. Streaming might be obtainable on the BBC Sport web site, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.
Tips on how to take heed to Euro 2020 on radio
Additionally, you will be capable to take heed to radio protection of the championship on Talksport Radio.
Tips on how to purchase Euro 2020 tickets
Followers may apply for tickets on the UEFA Euro 2020 Ticket Portal, although the window is now closed and candidates are being knowledgeable whether or not or not they’ve been profitable.
Nonetheless, many tickets are more likely to go unclaimed and might be resold to the general public.
An official resale platform is anticipated to launch in 2020 permitting followers to cross on undesirable tickets, which means you’ll nonetheless get an opportunity to snap up a seat, however you’ll have to maneuver quick when the window arrives.
Euro 2020 stadiums
There are 12 host cities in all, throughout 12 international locations:
- Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
- Baku (Olympic Stadium)
- Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
- Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
- Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
- Bucharest (Nationwide Enviornment)
- London (Wembley Stadium)
- Glasgow (Hampden Park)
- Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)
- Dublin (Dublin Enviornment)
- Munich (Fußball Enviornment München)
- Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)
Who gained Euro 2016?
Portugal gained the UEFA European Championship in 2016, once they beat France 1–zero on the closing within the Stade de France in Paris.
