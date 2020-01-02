EuroMillions winner, 55, scooped £1M on Christmas Eve

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:23 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:31 EST, 2 January 2020

A EuroMillions winner who scooped £1million on Christmas Eve right now stated it was reward from her late mom.

Lizbet Ramus, 55, whose mom Lavender tragically died from an aneurisym, revealed her idea as she was handed the cheque at Sussex Yacht Membership in Shoreham by Sea, the place she lives.

‘We misplaced mum earlier this yr and never a day goes by once I do not miss her,’ Ms Ramus stated. ‘She was such a considerate individual and an incredible mum so I can not assist pondering, that is her spreading a little bit Christmas magic at a time once I actually wanted it.’

Lizbet Ramus bagged the win on Christmas Eve and believes it was a present from her demise mom. She is seen with the cheque at Sussex Yacht Membership in Shoreham by Sea

Ms Ramus had purchased a number of lottery tickets for the Christmas week attracts as a little bit festive deal with to herself.

She put them into her purse – one her mum at all times used – and says did not suppose a lot about them till Boxing Day morning.

‘Whereas it was our first Christmas with out mum, we did our greatest and had a beautiful huge household feast at my brothers, she would have been so pleased for us all,’ she stated.

‘The next morning, Boxing Day, I used to be sitting within the kitchen with my espresso, and I am going to admit I used to be feeling a bit down. Remembering my lottery tickets, I believed perhaps I would had some luck there, not for a second anticipating £1,000,000 value of luck!’

House alone, Ms Ramus rapidly known as her 27-year-old brother, Reggie, and requested him for a favour.

‘I would left my van at dad’s the evening earlier than so once I known as saying I wanted a favour, my brother assumed I needed him to present me a elevate to select up the van. I stated, ‘that is proper however I additionally want you to examine these numbers and inform me I am a millionaire!’

He was on my doorstep 5 minutes later, after which we had been each laughing and dancing across the kitchen in celebration that I actually had simply turn out to be a millionaire!’

When the kitchen dancing lastly stopped, Ms Ramus rang Camelot to substantiate the win after which took a number of quiet days to mull over her life altering win earlier than telling these closest to her, together with her 92-year-old father.

Looking forward to the long run, Ms Ramus has a number of very clear plans.

She stated: ‘There is no two methods about this, this win will change my life perpetually. I am going to by no means have to fret about huge payments, or whether or not I can afford to pay for one thing. The stress it’ll take off me on a day after day foundation is very large. And with it, I should purchase my absolute dream house, a tiny little seafront cottage in Shoreham for me and the canine.’

There are additionally a number of journey plans sooner or later.

‘I am undoubtedly going to hold on at work however I’ll take a while off to journey,’ she stated. I’ve obtained a detailed pal in Hong Kong and one other in Portugal so I will be jetting off to 1 or different – probably each! – within the not too distant future.

‘Past my cottage and journey, the one particular helps out these closest to me. Mum would undoubtedly approve of that and given she’s made me a millionaire, it appears precisely the correct plan!’

Lizbet purchased her successful EuroMillions ticket at V & P Convience on Brighton Street in Lancing.

Lizbet’s successful EuroMillions £1M UK Millionaire Maker code within the draw on Tuesday 24 December was HZWT01008.