Europa League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Europa League has further spice in 2019/20 from a British perspective with 5 representatives nonetheless going sturdy within the event.

Wolves are loving life on the continent, whereas Manchester United and Arsenal have additionally reached the knockout phases.

Outdated Agency duo Celtic and Rangers spherical off the British contingent and can each have lofty ambitions after reaching this stage of the competitors.

HEARALPUBLICIST will spherical up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how one can watch each recreation reside on TV and on-line.

The best way to watch Europa League reside on TV within the UK

Europa League video games are proven reside on BT Sport on TV, on-line and through the BT Sport app.

In the event you don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to present broadband or TV providers together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There may also be highlights packages of each recreation on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights exhibits.

Europa League fixtures

All video games in UK time

Spherical of 32 – First leg

Thursday 20th February

Sporting CP v İstanbul Başakşehir (5:55pm)

Ludogorets v Inter (5:55pm)

Frankfurt v Salzburg (5:55pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica (5:55pm)

Getafe v Ajax (5:55pm)

Copenhagen v Celtic (5:55pm)

CFR Cluj v Sevilla (5:55pm)

Membership Brugge v Man Utd (5:55pm)

Wolves v Espanyol (eight:00pm)

Wolfsburg v Malmö (eight:00pm)

Roma v Gent (eight:00pm)

Rangers v Braga (eight:00pm)

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto (eight:00pm)

APOEL v Basel (eight:00pm)

Olympiakos v Arsenal (eight:00pm)

AZ Alkmaar v LASK (eight:00pm)

Spherical of 32 – Second leg

Wednesday 26th February

Braga v Rangers (5:00pm)

Thursday 27th February

Espanyol v Wolves (5:55pm)

Malmö v Wolfsburg (5:55pm)

Gent v Roma (5:55pm)

Porto v Bayer Leverkusen (5:55pm)

Basel v APOEL (5:55pm)

LASK v AZ Alkmaar (5:55pm)

İstanbul Başakşehir v Sporting CP (5:55pm)

Inter v Ludogorets (eight:00pm)

Salzburg v Frankfurt (eight:00pm)

Benfica v Shakhtar Donetsk (eight:00pm)

Ajax v Getafe (eight:00pm)

Celtic v Copenhagen (eight:00pm)

Sevilla v CFR Cluj (eight:00pm)

Arsenal v Olympiakos (eight:00pm)

Man Utd v Membership Brugge (eight:00pm)

Spherical of 16

Draw: Friday 28th February

First leg: Thursday 12th March

Second leg: Thursday 19th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday ninth April

Second leg: Thursday 16th April

Semi-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday 30th April

Second leg: Thursday seventh Could

Ultimate

Wednesday 27th Could