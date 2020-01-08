Europa League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Europa League has additional spice in 2019/20 from a British perspective with 5 representatives nonetheless going robust within the match.
Wolves are loving life on the continent, whereas Manchester United and Arsenal have additionally reached the knockout levels.
Previous Agency duo Celtic and Rangers spherical off the British contingent and can each have lofty ambitions after reaching this stage of the competitors.
The Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how one can watch each recreation reside on TV and on-line.
Easy methods to watch Europa League reside on TV within the UK
Europa League video games are proven reside on BT Sport on TV, on-line and by way of the BT Sport app.
There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. In case you’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for a further £10.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.
- Take a look at the most recent offers on BT Broadband and BT TV
In case you don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to current broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
There may also be highlights packages of each recreation on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights reveals.
Europa League fixtures
All video games in UK time
Spherical of 32 – First leg
Thursday 20th February
Sporting CP v İstanbul Başakşehir (5:55pm)
Ludogorets v Inter (5:55pm)
Frankfurt v Salzburg (5:55pm)
Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica (5:55pm)
Getafe v Ajax (5:55pm)
Copenhagen v Celtic (5:55pm)
CFR Cluj v Sevilla (5:55pm)
Membership Brugge v Man Utd (5:55pm)
Wolves v Espanyol (eight:00pm)
Wolfsburg v Malmö (eight:00pm)
Roma v Gent (eight:00pm)
Rangers v Braga (eight:00pm)
Bayer Leverkusen v Porto (eight:00pm)
APOEL v Basel (eight:00pm)
Olympiakos v Arsenal (eight:00pm)
AZ Alkmaar v LASK (eight:00pm)
Spherical of 32 – Second leg
Wednesday 26th February
Braga v Rangers (5:00pm)
Thursday 27th February
Espanyol v Wolves (5:55pm)
Malmö v Wolfsburg (5:55pm)
Gent v Roma (5:55pm)
Porto v Bayer Leverkusen (5:55pm)
Basel v APOEL (5:55pm)
LASK v AZ Alkmaar (5:55pm)
İstanbul Başakşehir v Sporting CP (5:55pm)
Inter v Ludogorets (eight:00pm)
Salzburg v Frankfurt (eight:00pm)
Benfica v Shakhtar Donetsk (eight:00pm)
Ajax v Getafe (eight:00pm)
Celtic v Copenhagen (eight:00pm)
Sevilla v CFR Cluj (eight:00pm)
Arsenal v Olympiakos (eight:00pm)
Man Utd v Membership Brugge (eight:00pm)
Spherical of 16
Draw: Friday 28th February
First leg: Thursday 12th March
Second leg: Thursday 19th March
Quarter-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: Thursday ninth April
Second leg: Thursday 16th April
Semi-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: Thursday 30th April
Second leg: Thursday seventh Might
Last
Wednesday 27th Might
