Europa League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Europa League has additional spice in 2019/20 from a British perspective with 5 representatives nonetheless going robust within the match.

Wolves are loving life on the continent, whereas Manchester United and Arsenal have additionally reached the knockout levels.

Previous Agency duo Celtic and Rangers spherical off the British contingent and can each have lofty ambitions after reaching this stage of the competitors.

will spherical up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how one can watch each recreation reside on TV and on-line.

Easy methods to watch Europa League reside on TV within the UK

Europa League video games are proven reside on BT Sport on TV, on-line and by way of the BT Sport app.

There may also be highlights packages of each recreation on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights reveals.

Europa League fixtures

All video games in UK time

Spherical of 32 – First leg

Thursday 20th February

Sporting CP v İstanbul Başakşehir (5:55pm)

Ludogorets v Inter (5:55pm)

Frankfurt v Salzburg (5:55pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica (5:55pm)

Getafe v Ajax (5:55pm)

Copenhagen v Celtic (5:55pm)

CFR Cluj v Sevilla (5:55pm)

Membership Brugge v Man Utd (5:55pm)

Wolves v Espanyol (eight:00pm)

Wolfsburg v Malmö (eight:00pm)

Roma v Gent (eight:00pm)

Rangers v Braga (eight:00pm)

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto (eight:00pm)

APOEL v Basel (eight:00pm)

Olympiakos v Arsenal (eight:00pm)

AZ Alkmaar v LASK (eight:00pm)

Spherical of 32 – Second leg

Wednesday 26th February

Braga v Rangers (5:00pm)

Thursday 27th February

Espanyol v Wolves (5:55pm)

Malmö v Wolfsburg (5:55pm)

Gent v Roma (5:55pm)

Porto v Bayer Leverkusen (5:55pm)

Basel v APOEL (5:55pm)

LASK v AZ Alkmaar (5:55pm)

İstanbul Başakşehir v Sporting CP (5:55pm)

Inter v Ludogorets (eight:00pm)

Salzburg v Frankfurt (eight:00pm)

Benfica v Shakhtar Donetsk (eight:00pm)

Ajax v Getafe (eight:00pm)

Celtic v Copenhagen (eight:00pm)

Sevilla v CFR Cluj (eight:00pm)

Arsenal v Olympiakos (eight:00pm)

Man Utd v Membership Brugge (eight:00pm)

Spherical of 16

Draw: Friday 28th February

First leg: Thursday 12th March

Second leg: Thursday 19th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday ninth April

Second leg: Thursday 16th April

Semi-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday 30th April

Second leg: Thursday seventh Might

Last

Wednesday 27th Might