Europe: Highlights of the titles included in the New Year Sale 2020

January 2, 2020
Under is a abstract of the titles included within the New Yr Sale 2020. Try Nintendo eShop to see what else is new this week, together with native pricing info.

New Yr Sale 2020

Title Content material Kind Low cost Sale Begin Date Sale Finish Date
Mario Kart eight Deluxe

(Nintendo)		 Sport – Twin Distribution 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 native time
Yoshi’s Crafted World

(Nintendo)		 Sport – Twin Distribution 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 native time
Tremendous Mario Occasion

(Nintendo)		 Sport – Twin Distribution 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 native time
Mario Tennis Aces

(Nintendo)		 Sport – Twin Distribution 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 native time
Splatoon 2

(Nintendo)		 Sport – Twin Distribution 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 native time
Health Boxing

(Nintendo)		 Sport – Twin Distribution 30% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 native time
Dragon Quest XI S – Echoes of an Elusive Age

(Nintendo)		 Sport – Twin Distribution 33% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 native time
OCTOPATH TRAVELER

(Nintendo)		 Sport – Twin Distribution 40% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 native time
Overwatch: Legendary Version

(Nintendo)		 Sport – Twin Distribution 30% off 02/01/2020, 15:00 CET 12/01/2020, 23:59 native time

Supply: Nintendo UK

