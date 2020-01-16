News

Europe: Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Last Light Redux and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition available for pre-load

January 16, 2020
Nintendo Europe has introduced quite a lot of new releases which can be found for digital pre-load this week on the Nintendo Swap. They embrace plenty of acclaimed video games that are Metro 2033 Redux, Metro: Final Gentle Redux and Satan Could Cry three Particular Version. Pricing for every title is accessible by way of the Nintendo Swap eShop.

Supply: Nintendo Europe

