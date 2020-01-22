Europe: Mortal Kombat Kollection Online has been rated for multiple platforms, including the Switch

A score for Mortal Kombat Kollection On-line has appeared, courtesy of the Pan European Recreation Data board. It obtained a PEGI score of 18 for HEARALPUBLICIST four, Xbox One, PC and the Nintendo Change. The outline says that “Mortal Kombat Kollection Online is the original Mortal Kombat trilogy that Mortal Kombat fans always wanted. Upgraded art, gameplay, and online features provide an incredible experience that revive the ‘klassics’…”. Warner Bros. Interactive Leisure has not introduced this title but, but when they do, we’ll let you already know.

