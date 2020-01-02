Europe: Most-played Nintendo Switch games of 2019

Nintendo Europe has revealed which video video games homeowners of the Nintendo Change system have performed probably the most of throughout 2019 and Epic Video games phenomena Fortnite spearheads the highest of the listing. There are additionally a few different third celebration video games within the high ten together with Microsoft’s Minecraft and EA’s FIFA. Right here’s the highest twenty most performed Nintendo Change video games in Europe:
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Tremendous Smash Bros. Final
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart eight Deluxe
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Evoli
- Tremendous Mario Odyssey
- FIFA 19
- Splatoon 2
- Pokémon sword
- Pokémon Defend
- New Tremendous Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Tremendous Mario Celebration
- Tremendous Mario Maker 2
- Fireplace Emblem: Three Homes
- FIFA 18
- The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening
- Diablo III: Everlasting Assortment
- Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle
The rating is predicated on the time performed on all Nintendo Change consoles with a European Nintendo account for which entry to information is enabled.
