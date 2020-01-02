News

Europe: Most-played Nintendo Switch games of 2019

January 2, 2020
Nintendo Europe has revealed which video video games homeowners of the Nintendo Change system have performed probably the most of throughout 2019 and Epic Video games phenomena Fortnite spearheads the highest of the listing. There are additionally a few different third celebration video games within the high ten together with Microsoft’s Minecraft and EA’s FIFA. Right here’s the highest twenty most performed Nintendo Change video games in Europe:

  1. Fortnite
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Tremendous Smash Bros. Final
  4. Minecraft
  5. Mario Kart eight Deluxe
  6. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
  7. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Evoli
  8. Tremendous Mario Odyssey
  9. FIFA 19
  10. Splatoon 2
  11. Pokémon sword
  12. Pokémon Defend
  13. New Tremendous Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  14. Tremendous Mario Celebration
  15. Tremendous Mario Maker 2
  16. Fireplace Emblem: Three Homes
  17. FIFA 18
  18. The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening
  19. Diablo III: Everlasting Assortment
  20. Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle

The rating is predicated on the time performed on all Nintendo Change consoles with a European Nintendo account for which entry to information is enabled.

