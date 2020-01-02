Europe: Most-played Nintendo Switch games of 2019

Nintendo Europe has revealed which video video games house owners of the Nintendo Change system have performed essentially the most of throughout 2019 and Epic Video games phenomena Fortnite spearheads the highest of the listing. There are additionally a few different third get together video games within the prime ten together with Microsoft’s Minecraft and EA’s FIFA. Right here’s the highest twenty most performed Nintendo Change video games in Europe:

Fortnite The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Tremendous Smash Bros. Final Minecraft Mario Kart eight Deluxe Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu Pokémon: Let’s Go, Evoli Tremendous Mario Odyssey FIFA 19 Splatoon 2 Pokémon sword Pokémon Defend New Tremendous Mario Bros. U Deluxe Tremendous Mario Occasion Tremendous Mario Maker 2 Fireplace Emblem: Three Homes FIFA 18 The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening Diablo III: Everlasting Assortment Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle

The rating relies on the time performed on all Nintendo Change consoles with a European Nintendo account for which entry to knowledge is enabled.

