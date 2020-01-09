European Council Chief Defends Iran Nuclear Deal After Trump Call To Quit

Charles Michel defended the crumbling Iran nuclear deal on Thursday.

Brussels, Belgium:

EU chief Charles Michel defended the crumbling Iran nuclear deal on Thursday after US President Donald Trump urged Europe to give up it, however warned Tehran towards “irreversible acts” that may sink the accord.

The president of the European Council used a name with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani to induce for a de-escalation of tensions after Tehran carried out missile strikes on US army bases in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of one in every of its prime generals.

A White Home assertion from Trump calmed fears of all-out battle erupting, however the US chief demanded that the opposite events to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal comply with his lead and withdraw from the pact.

The European events — Britain, France and Germany — have led efforts to save lots of the deal, which has been crumbling since Trump pulled out in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, and Michel insisted it remained very important.

“The JCPOA agreement was an important achievement after 10 years of intense international negotiations and remains an important tool for regional stability,” Michel’s workplace stated in its readout of his name with Rouhani.

The assertion stated Michel had insisted “the EU has its own interests and its vision” — implicitly distancing EU capitals from Washington.

However Michel, who heads the European Council grouping the 28 member states, additionally instructed Rouhani that Iran should “avoid posing irreversible acts”.

The warning follows Tehran’s announcement of its newest step again from commitments beneath the 2015 deal, which noticed it granted sanctions reduction in return for curbs on its atomic programme.

Europe has seen a flurry of diplomatic exercise this week because it seeks to calm two main crises on its periphery — Iran and Libya, the place the UN-backed authorities is beneath strain from a rival army strongman.