European Parliament eyes dress code crackdown

A costume code crackdown may very well be launched by the European Parliament after Liberal Democrat members wore ‘Bollocks to Brexit’ T-shirts within the chamber.

Officers are involved MEPs are bringing the establishment into disrepute by carrying the intense yellow emblazoned tops.

And they’re mentioned to be anxious the Lib Dems will pull the stunt once more when British members have their ultimate full sitting subsequent month, earlier than the UK leaves the EU on January 31.

Minutes seen by the Mail additionally cited members carrying hooded jumpers and sun shades within the chamber.

MEPs usually put on T-shirts, denims, trainers and baseball caps to debates, however the minutes state a ‘draft proposal for amendments to the Bureau Rules governing access to and attendance in the chamber’ has been drawn as much as stamp out ‘insulting messages and offensive or discriminatory behaviour’.