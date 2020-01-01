European Parliament sends more than 100 half-empty chauffeur-driven cars miles every month

By Arthur Martin for the Day by day Mail

Revealed: 20:32 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:40 EST, 31 December 2019

The European Parliament sends a fleet of chauffeur-driven automobiles lots of of miles each month… with hardly any passengers in them.

The convoy of 105 autos makes the 560-mile spherical journey from Brussels to the French metropolis of Strasbourg, regardless of most MEPs selecting to fly or go by prepare.

That is so MEPs have a limo on standby ought to they want to attend capabilities or go on journeys round city.

Final month the EU handed a movement declaring a ‘climate emergency’ in a bid to power its establishments to do extra to sort out local weather change.

A fleet of chauffeur-driven automobiles, despatched by the European Parliament, drove lots of of miles with hardly any passengers in them (file picture). This comes one month after the EU handed a movement declaring a ‘local weather emergency’

However the disclosure renewed criticism of the so-called ‘travelling circus’, which sees round four,000 Brussels officers and politicians decamp to Strasbourg for one week each month.

Brexit Social gathering MEP Alexandra Phillips mentioned: ‘This shows that the EU’s advantage signalling on tackling local weather change is nothing greater than scorching air.

‘It’s an absolute shame that hardworking British taxpayers are footing the invoice for this extravagant nonsense. Brexit can’t come quickly sufficient.’

Geoffrey Van Orden MEP, chief of UK Conservative MEPs, mentioned: ‘This simply underlines the full waste and extravagance in having two seats for the European Parliament.

‘British Conservatives have led the marketing campaign towards Strasbourg for years. Most MEPs are towards it, nevertheless it’s within the EU Treaty and the French authorities blocks change.

Geoffrey Van Orden MEP (pictured at voting session throughout a plenary session on the European Parliament on December 17), chief of UK Conservative MEPs, says this ‘underlines the full waste and extravagance in having two seats for the European Parliament’

‘Mercifully, on 31 January [when the UK is due to leave the EU], British MEPs will cease to be caught up in this.’

Brussels already splashes tens of hundreds of thousands of kilos of European taxpayers’ money yearly on chartering particular trains for the lots of of MEPs and their employees to journey to Strasbourg.

The choice to host a second seat for the parliament was dreamt as much as appease France and was enshrined within the EU treaties.

MEPs (pictured, united nations represented in flags) additionally get pleasure from grace-and-favour perks of a £90,000 annual wage and £three,900-a-month bills, which they don’t have to supply receipts for and final yr voted to maintain secret

It entails 2,500 packing containers of fabric being moved from MEPs’ workplaces in Brussels to the French metropolis, the place they keep in accommodations and dine out courtesy of the taxpayer. The association is assumed to value greater than £100 million a yr.

Final evening a European Parliament spokesman defended its convoy of automobiles being despatched each month.

They claimed it was ‘sound financial management’ as a result of it will be cheaper than having a fleet which stays in Strasbourg.

European Central Financial institution President Christine Lagarde, left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, heart, and European Council President Ursula von der Leyen, second proper, and French President Emmanuel Macron, proper, throughout a spherical desk assembly at an EU summit in Brussels on December 13

They mentioned 15 of the 120-strong fleet are totally electrical and solely 105 could make it to Strasbourg. They’re believed to be largely hybrid and petrol automobiles.

In November, simply 25 MEPs went to the total plenary session in Strasbourg by automotive, that means the overwhelming majority of autos make the journey to Strasbourg with no passengers.

MEPs have entry to the chauffeur-driven fleet in Brussels and Strasbourg at a second’s discover, by merely catching a raise down into the parliament’s basement the place they’re on standby. They merely flash their badge and inform the chauffeur their vacation spot earlier than being pushed there free of charge.

The European Parliament in session in Strasbourg. Mr Farage has been an MEP for 20 years

MEPs additionally get pleasure from grace-and-favour perks of a £90,000 annual wage and £three,900-a-month bills, which they don’t have to supply receipts for and final yr voted to maintain secret.

They will declare an extra €300 (£255) a day for turning as much as the debating chamber.

Any change to carry hearings in Brussels-only would require a unanimous resolution by the European Council at a summit of the bloc’s 28 leaders, quickly to be 27 after Britain leaves on January 31.