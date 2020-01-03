Eurosceptic MPs launch bid to have Big Ben chime for Brexit on January 31

By James Wooden For Mailonline

A gaggle of Eurosceptic MPs have tabled an modification to Boris Johnson’s withdrawal invoice to verify Large Ben chimes for Brexit on January 31 – when Britain is because of depart the European Union.

The group, led by Mark Francois, the deputy chairman of the European Analysis Group – who beforehand stated that Britain would ‘explode’ if it had not left the EU by October 31, 2019 – need the bell to ring out to have fun the nation’s eventual departure from the bloc greater than three years after the referendum.

Plans to have the bell bong for Brexit had been beforehand scuppered by John Bercow, the Speaker on the time, as he chaired the parliamentary fee that presided over choices about Large Ben.

The group need the bell (pictured in 2017 earlier than scaffolding was put up for renovation work) to ring out to have fun the nation’s eventual departure from the bloc greater than three years after the referendum

However the group, together with Sir David Amess, Nigel Evans and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, suppose that with the brand new speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle – and with a thumping Tory majority within the current Normal Election – it might be enshrined in legislation.

Sir Lindsay final week advised The Day by day Telegraph that if the Commons supported the bell chime he would enable it.

And talking the the newspaper, Mr Francois stated: ‘I’ve tabled this new clause to the Brexit Invoice to permit the Home of Commons to vote on whether or not or not Large Ben ought to chime on exit day.’

He added: ‘This modification would supply the proper automobile for the home to specific its will and I very a lot hope will probably be chosen after which handed into legislation.’

The group, led by Mark Francois (pictured in October), have tabled an modification to Boris Johnson’s withdrawal invoice to verify Large Ben chimes for Brexit on January 31

The bell is at present present process present process a multi-million pound restoration. The 13.7 tonne bell fell silent in August 2017 and is predicted to be unveiled by 2021.

It at present solely sounds for vital occasions like Remembrance Sunday, and extra lately the brand new yr.

Mr Francois’ modification will likely be simply one in all a quantity to be thought-about for debate through the passage of Mr Johnson’s Brexit Invoice.

MPs voted by 358 to 234, a majority of 124, on Friday, December 20 to offer the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Settlement Invoice its second studying earlier than breaking for Christmas.

They are going to return on January 7 for additional debates and votes on the laws which is required to ship an orderly cut up from Brussels subsequent month.

Mr Johnson was in a position to win the vote regardless of going through a storm of criticism from opposition MPs over his determination to take away some concessions from the WAB made by the federal government over the last hung parliament to win over Labour backbenchers on points like refugees and staff’ rights.

The federal government is now hoping to get the WAB onto the statute e book by the center of January to offer the European Parliament time to ratify the divorce accord earlier than the deadline.

The information comes because it was revealed Labour is demanding one other delay to the Brexit course of if a commerce deal is just not secured by the tip of June.

MPs voted by 358 to 234, a majority of 124, on Friday, December 20 to offer the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Settlement Invoice its second studying earlier than breaking for Christmas (Mr Johnson is pictured in a picture posted to his Twitter account on New 12 months’s Day)

The bell is at present present process present process a multi-million pound restoration. The 13.7 tonne bell fell silent in August 2017 and is predicted to be unveiled by 2021 (the bell is pictured coated in scaffolding in March, 2019)

Jeremy Corbyn has tabled an modification to the EU Withdrawal Invoice that will prolong the transition interval till 2023 within the absence of a complete settlement.

Boris Johnson has pledged that the UK will formally depart the bloc on January 31, and his thumping Commons majority following the election ought to assure he could make good on the vow.

However he has additionally dominated out any lengthening of the implementation part – primarily a ‘standstill’ the place the nation remains to be certain by Brussels guidelines – past this yr.

If handed, Labour’s change would drive the federal government so as to add two additional years to the transition to keep away from departing on primary WTO phrases.

Nonetheless, the modification is doomed to failure given the Tories’ dominant place in Parliament, and will elevate alarm on Labour benches that the social gathering will but once more be seen as blocking Brexit.