Eva Marie Calls Sexism On Airline After Being Denied Entry Into Business Lounge

Eva Marie has one thing to complain about. Her enterprise is health, however Qantas Airways appears to have a problem with how she clothes in her enterprise.

The previous WWE Celebrity was denied entry into the enterprise class lounge as a consequence of how she was dressed. She’s claiming sexism since her husband was allowed in and he was additionally in athletic gear. Jonathan Coyle, Marie’s husband was really exhibiting extra pores and skin than her.

In 2020 @qantas airways Melbourne gained’t enable a girl holding a enterprise class ticket to enter their enterprise class lounge in energetic put on. My enterprise IS health and an energetic life-style. Qantas prefers their girls in a gown. #genderdiscrimination #qantas Clarification: That is NOT a dresscode challenge, I help a companies proper to implement equitable dresscode requirements. Nevertheless, My husband was allowed in no downside carrying this. Whereas I used to be kicked out carrying this. My challenge is that requirements ought to be equitably enforced @Qantas



She offered photographic proof as nicely. Eva Marie says it’s not a gown code challenge both. Let’s see if Qantas is ready to rectify this case.